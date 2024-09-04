FEATURE: Leon locks in for eight more years in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl: Oiler for life. That certainly has a nice ring to it.

For the German superstar, who committed to staying long-term in Oil Country, that and a few Stanley Cup rings by the end of his career – all of which being spent in Edmonton – would be the best-case scenario.

On Tuesday, Draisaitl spoke with conviction during his media availability with Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman about his decision to sign an eight-year contract extension with the club that will keep him in an Oilers uniform until 2033, with his new deal set to make him the NHL’s highest-paid player ($14 million AAV) when it kicks in next summer on July 1, 2025.

“I'd like to thank the Katz family – Daryl, Renee, Harrison, Chloe – for believing in me and committing to me and my family for a long time," Draisaitl said. "I take great pride in being an Oiler and obviously I wear my heart on my sleeve, but I love nothing more than wearing that jersey and representing our city and our great fans.

"I'm really happy and excited to hopefully be an Oiler for life.”

Draisaitl's signing on the dotted line to help continue pushing the needle forward for this franchise in pursuit to win a sixth Stanley Cup was a major statement of intent to the rest of the League about the culture, community and championship-calibre team that’s being assembled in Edmonton – an evolution in Oil Country he's been an instrumental part of since being selected third overall at the 2014 NHL Draft.

"I think as a young kid, as an 18-year-old, you start to really love being with a team and especially the team that drafted you," Draisaitl said. "You develop a love for that team, and for me, it’s always been the Oilers."

“Over the years, what we've built with our group – how tight we are with our group and all the new guys who are continuously coming in – they all say the same things about our group and about our city: they love playing in Edmonton. I think we've created that over the last couple of years and that's very special. We’re looking to continue that."