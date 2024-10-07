BLOG: Oilers aim to build forward flexibility before regular season

EDMONTON, AB – Time remains for the Blue & Orange to try out some different forward combinations before the start of the regular season.

“Right now, we're just trying to find out who can play well together; who's kind of getting comfortable with each other,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Each night, it’s going to be a little different."

During Monday’s practice at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District, the Oilers experimented with their lines ahead of Wednesday’s season-opener against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place in an attempt to try and build out three balanced scoring units and figure out some other potential combinations that could prove beneficial over the course of their 82-game regular season.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch placed winger Jeff Skinner next to centre Adam Henrique and winger Connor Brown on the team’s third line, while winger Mattias Janmark moved into the top six at Monday's skate to provide a different look on the second line beside Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson.

The change gives Janmark a chance to showcase himself in a lead offensive role and develop some chemistry next to his German & Swedish counterparts in a spot that's primarily been occupied by Edmonton's off-season signing, who was brought in as a potential solution to finding Draisaitl consistent wingers for the upcoming campaign.