BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins tying Messier for third all-time in Oilers games played

The 13-season NHL veteran & former first-overall pick by the Oilers in 2011 will play his 851st game in an Oilers uniform tonight in St. Louis, tying Mark Messier for third in franchise history

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

ST. LOUIS, MO – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been such a steady presence in the Oilers locker room since he arrived in Oil Country, that you wouldn’t imagine he’s already hitting the top three for games played in an Oilers uniform.

But yet, he's been here so long and contributed so much over his career that it shouldn't be all that surprising.

On Thursday night in St. Louis, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will tie Hall of Famer Mark Messier for the third-most games played in an Oilers uniform in franchise history when he suits up for the 851st game of his NHL career – all in the famous Blue & Orange of Edmonton.

The Burnaby, BC product woke up this morning prepared just like any other game day to keep contributing to the only NHL club he's ever known, which he's given everything for after being drafted first overall by the Oilers at the 2011 NHL Draft.

He didn't know about the milestone until he was walking into Enterprise Center for the team's morning skate when a teammate let him know that he'd be reaching a historic number of games with the franchise.

Even for Nugent-Hopkins, it's tough to wrap his head around.

"Somebody told me that when I walked in today and I'm definitely honoured to be a part of this organization for this long," he said. "It's crazy to me to think that I'm hitting third all-time, so it means a ton to me to be part of this group. And obviously, I've been very fortunate to be able to stick around and play my whole career here, so I'm excited and hopefully, a big win tonight."

Ryan addresses the media ahead of facing the Blues on Thursday

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's first memories of Nugent-Hopkins were from when he was behind the bench of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets when the 17-year-old standout from the Red Deer Rebels was on his way to putting up 106 points in 69 games.

Since then, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded 247 goals and 634 points in 850 NHL games, including his 37-goal and 104-point season in 2022-23 which are both far and away his career highs.

Knoblauch has only been the head coach of the Oilers for 36 contests, but he already has a firm appreciation for the skillset and leadership that the 30-year-old brings to the locker room and the pride he carries in wearing the Oilers jersey.

"First of all, it's surprising because I remember him in junior," he said. "I can't believe that he's already among the most games played by Oilers greats, because it doesn't seem that long ago since I saw him as a 17-year-old playing for the Rebels."

"What Nugent Hopkins does for this team is incredible. He's very calm, composed, his puck play is incredible and obviously, he's a big part of the power play. You think of the power play and Bouchard and Hyman scoring the goals, and McDavid and Draisaitl putting up the points and making the plays, a lot of it runs through him.

"We talked about the power play now the penalty kill. We've done so well in the penalty kill the last few months, and he and Derek Ryan are the first two out there. And then on top of that, he's our first-line left winger most nights and his game is well-balanced and he brings a lot to our team."

Only Ryan Smyth (971) and Kevin Lowe (1037) have played more games in an Oilers uniform than Nugent-Hopkins. If anyone's going challenge Lowe's all-time record of regular-season games played with Edmonton, there wouldn't be a more deserving player than the kid from Burnaby.

Kris talks to the media following morning skate at Enterprise Center

