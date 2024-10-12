BLOG: Nuge, Hyman nearing milestones as Kulak hits 500 NHL games

EDMONTON, AB – Milestone watch in Oil Country.

Tonight, coast-to-coast on Hockey Night in Canada, one defenceman will reach a major mark for games played while two other forwards will be trying to chase down new points plateaus in their careers when the Chicago Blackhawks pay a visit to Rogers Place in the first of back-to-back games for the Blue & Orange on home ice this weekend.

Stony Plain's own Brett Kulak will make it a half-century of games in the League when he suits up for his 500th career NHL game against the Blackhawks.

The 30-year-old has been nothing short of reliable on Edmonton's back end over parts of four seasons as an Oiler since arriving from Montreal at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Kulak played 18 regular-season games that year with the Oilers, recording two goals and six assists before signing a four-year contract ($2.75 million AAV) to remain in Oil Country after an impressive post-season campaign where he was plus-7 and pitched in five assists in 16 playoff games.

Kulak has never missed a game for the Oilers, playing in all 183 regular-season and 53 playoff games available to him and totalling eight goals and 36 assists in those contests while being an important shut-down player for the Blue & Orange at both even strength and on the penalty kill.

As he enters his 500th NHL regular-season game, Kulak has recorded an even 100 points (21G, 79A) exclusively for three Canadian teams – the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens and of course, the Edmonton Oilers.