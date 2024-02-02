ALL-STAR: NHL's return to Olympics a "dream come true" says McDavid

TORONTO, ON – As the accepted ‘Best Player In The World’, Connor McDavid has always been one of the biggest proponents for the return of best-on-best hockey to the international stage.

"Extremely," McDavid said of his desire to play in the Olympics during Thursday's All-Star Media Day. "I've been vocal about that. I think everybody knows where I stand. I would say that a lot of other guys kind of in my age group would feel the same way."

The Oilers captain, along with the elite company of NHL talent that he helps represent as an NHLPA representative, had their wish granted on Friday during All-Star Weekend in Toronto after the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced during a joint press conference that an agreement has been reached for NHL players to participate in the 2026 & 2030 Olympics.

"Since I joined the PA last February, it's been clear how much our players embrace and support the opportunity to represent their countries in the Olympics," said NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. "That's one of the things where on our fall tour and prior to that, players would constantly say to us, 'We want to play in the Olympics. We want to be in the Olympics. We want to be part of the Olympics.' And today's announcement makes that a reality."