ALL-STAR: NHL's return to Olympics a "dream come true" says McDavid

"Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true... I feel like it's important for hockey as we continue to try to grow our game internationally and at home," McDavid said

GettyImages-1980881990
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TORONTO, ON – As the accepted ‘Best Player In The World’, Connor McDavid has always been one of the biggest proponents for the return of best-on-best hockey to the international stage.

"Extremely," McDavid said of his desire to play in the Olympics during Thursday's All-Star Media Day. "I've been vocal about that. I think everybody knows where I stand. I would say that a lot of other guys kind of in my age group would feel the same way."

The Oilers captain, along with the elite company of NHL talent that he helps represent as an NHLPA representative, had their wish granted on Friday during All-Star Weekend in Toronto after the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced during a joint press conference that an agreement has been reached for NHL players to participate in the 2026 & 2030 Olympics.

"Since I joined the PA last February, it's been clear how much our players embrace and support the opportunity to represent their countries in the Olympics," said NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh. "That's one of the things where on our fall tour and prior to that, players would constantly say to us, 'We want to play in the Olympics. We want to be in the Olympics. We want to be part of the Olympics.' And today's announcement makes that a reality."

NHL players are set to compete at the 2026 & 2030 Winter Olympics

Commissioner Gary Bettman delivered the news on Friday afternoon from Scotiabank Arena alongside Walsh and IIHF President Luc Tardif that NHL players will return to best-on-best international hockey for the first time in 14 years when the Winter Games are held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 6-22, 2026.

The announcement is part of an exciting framework for an expanded international calendar that will include the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, which will feature an international tournament next February between NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, before the anticipated return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, which will alternate with the Olympics on a two-year cycle.

For McDavid, getting the chance to represent Canada in best-on-best international competition has been a long time coming, but not one that's lost any of its significance as an Ontario kid who grew up watching the Red & White win back-to-back gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Sochi.

"Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true," he said. "Obviously, I've been vocal about this. I feel like it's important for hockey as we continue to try to grow our game internationally and at home. I think it's a great thing.

"It's an exciting schedule; something that people can look forward to every two years. It's something that I know we're super pumped about and obviously, the 4 Nations Face-Off, it's going to be exciting. Four great teams that are going to be competing and I can't wait."

NHL announces upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off & World Cup events

Over McDavid’s career, having the chance to represent Canada on the world stage in best-on-best competition has been an opportunity that has eluded him. He’s played in World Juniors, World Championships and 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team North America’s U-23 roster, but never best-on-best.

By the time one of McDavid’s idols Sidney Crosby had reached his current exact age of 27 years and 15 days old, the Cole Harbour, NS product had already won two Olympic gold medals – including scoring Canada’s golden goal at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver against the United States.

The Richmond Hill, ON native certainly feels that best-on-best international hockey is something he’s missed in his career, along with many of his Team North America teammates from back in 2016 who fall into the same age group.

Three of the four All-Star captains this weekend in McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, and three more participants in Vincent Trochek, Morgan Rielly and Connor Hellebuyck, all played together on Team North America and have felt long overdue for the opportunity to get on the ice at the international level – as teammates or opponents.

Not anymore.

"This feels a little bit like a U-23 reunion with the number of players who have gone on to compete in this All-Star Game," McDavid said. "So obviously going up against Auston, who I know really well. It's never easy. And to do it on the Olympic stage, the World Cup stage, the 4 Nations Face-Off, it's going to be exciting.

"Canada and the US, it doesn't get any better than that in hockey and just can't wait to have a chance to be a part of that."

News Feed

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Obstacle Course

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Accuracy Shooting

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Stick Handling

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Fastest Skater

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid stocks up in Toronto

ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

RELEASE: Skinner named Second Star of the Month

RELEASE: Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassadors announced

BLOG: Oilers to benefit from All-Star break despite win streak

GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators

PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks