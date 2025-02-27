BLOG: McDavid & Oilers setting aside Cup Final memories amidst losing streak

SUNRISE, FL – There are lots of memories in this barn for the Edmonton Oilers, but the way things have been going in recent games, they lack the time needed to dwell on any of them.

“This was one of my first games I coached last year. Is that what you're getting at?” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch joked Thursday morning at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Thursday for the first time since losing 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and are prepared to operate with clear minds and objectives towards putting an end to their current four-game losing streak that’s slowed them down coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Arriving back at the rink for this morning’s pre-game skate brought back a lot of emotions for those players who experienced coming one goal short of winning the ultimate prize, but those thoughts about last season didn’t linger for long, however, because the focus is firmly on how they’re going to come out hard and put an end to this tough run of results.

That was last season’s struggle, and their current conundrum takes precedent over sitting on the disappointment of losing last year’s final game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Right now, I think what's on everyone's mind is the disappointment of how we're playing right now and what's happened these last few games and turning it around,” Knoblauch added. "Last year's playoffs, obviously they've always been on our mind. But right now, I think the priority number one is turning it around and playing better hockey than we have been these last few games.”

Connor McDavid said himself that the focus is on the now, and that his motivation for tonight is being saved for helping the Oilers out of their current funk that’s seen them give up 22 goals over four straight defeats.

Individually, the captain has been outscored 5-0 at five-on-five and is goalless in the three games despite him having power-play assists in back-to-back matches, and he’s well aware of his recent form and what he has to do to get back to playing at his best.

“Wanting the puck, taking guys on and being assertive,” McDavid described. “There is definitely an element of physicality that always helps me, but that's not necessarily running around hitting guys. It's winning battles and keeping the puck alive.”

McDavid knows he’s in command when the puck is on his stick, and he admits there hasn’t been as much of it has he’s needed in recent games.

“It's just getting back to what I do, and that's creating offence and as I said, wanting the puck. If I'm not touching the puck, it's usually a sign that I'm not playing very well, so the more times I touch means I've won more battles, been around it a little bit more, just haven't been around it enough.”

It hasn’t exactly been the season McDavid’s wanted so far, but with the Oilers still in a good spot while riding a four-game losing streak, he knows a breakout from his own recent struggles would go a long way towards collective relief from their current slump.

And what a building to possibly do it.

"I wish I was playing better, I wish I played better all year, but ultimately, that's not what we're after," McDavid said. "Winning games is more important. We haven't been doing that lately, so we gotta find a way to do that tonight."

