BLOG: McDavid & Oilers setting aside Cup Final memories amidst losing streak

SUNRISE, FL – There are lots of memories in this barn for the Edmonton Oilers, but the way things have been going in recent games, they lack the time needed to dwell on any of them.

“This was one of my first games I coached last year. Is that what you're getting at?” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch joked Thursday morning at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Thursday for the first time since losing 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and are prepared to operate with clear minds and objectives towards putting an end to their current four-game losing streak that’s slowed them down coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Arriving back at the rink for this morning’s pre-game skate brought back a lot of emotions for those players who experienced coming one goal short of winning the ultimate prize, but those thoughts about last season didn’t linger for long, however, because the focus is firmly on how they’re going to come out hard and put an end to this tough run of results.

That was last season’s struggle, and their current conundrum takes precedent over sitting on the disappointment of losing last year’s final game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Right now, I think what's on everyone's mind is the disappointment of how we're playing right now and what's happened these last few games and turning it around,” Knoblauch added. "Last year's playoffs, obviously they've always been on our mind. But right now, I think the priority number one is turning it around and playing better hockey than we have been these last few games.”