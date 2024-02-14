BLOG: McDavid hits milestone with six-assist night

EDMONTON, AB – Gretzky. Lemieux. Orr. McDavid.

The Oilers captain further cemented his status as one the NHL's all-time greats on Tuesday, becoming the fourth fastest player to reach 600 career assists, doing so in his 616th game. The Great One needed just 416 games, Super Mario did it in 514, and the legendary blueliner required 608.

And in true McDavid style, he hit the milestone as part of a sensational six-assist performance in an 8-4 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings. It was his first-ever six-helper game and second-career six-point night – with all six of Tuesday's assists recorded at even strength.

"His stat sheet says it all," Head Coach Kris Knobaluch said of the historic individual performance. "Six assists, plus six, no power-play time. And he was skating. He was one of the few guys that was skating for a full 60 minutes and the plays that he made tonight were pretty phenomenal. If he's not on top of his game, we're probably not winning that one."