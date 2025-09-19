BLOG: McDavid excited to develop chemistry with new teammates during Main Camp

McDavid said both of his linemates carry qualities that he looks for in a winger, with Tomasek showcasing some of his offensive prowess during Thursday's skate as the dangerous shooter who registered 27 goals and 33 assists (57 points) in 47 SHL games with Farjestad BK last season to lead the league.

"A big guy, obviously played lots of pro and played at a high level. You can tell that," McDavid said. "You can see that he's a great shooter. Every single time he goes on a drill, he seems to score. That's a talent that not everyone has."

"A lot of things that I'm looking for in a winger, so it's fun to play with him day one. But as we know, things can change. But hoping to build something with him and something that we can build on and roll moving forward."

McDavid has experience playing against Mangiapane from their youth hockey days, and his parts of seven seasons spent as a member of the Calgary Flames, where he scored a career-high 35 goals during the 2021-22 season. A fast and tenacious winger, Mangiapane can help win pucks on the forecheck and open up scoring chances for the Oilers captain, while benefiting from his playmaking to try and get back to those career-high totals this campaign.

"Somebody I grew up playing against," McDavid said of Mangiapane. "Never played with him, always against him, and he's always been that annoying guy on the other side. So it's nice to have him on our side, but he's a lot more than that. He's a great player. A guy who scored 35 goals in this league before. He scored goals in this league and can play with an edge, plays fast, and wins battles. That's what you're looking for."

McDavid is coming off a 26-goal, 100-point campaign in 2024-25, having recorded 100 assists the previous season and 64 goals the campaign before that when he posted an incredible 153 points in all 82 games for the Oilers. The captain says it doesn't matter how the points arrive – just that he wants to do whatever he can to help the team get back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season to accomplish the ultimate goal that's evaded them.

"I think I'm always looking to improve," he said. "Scoring goals was something early in my career that I wanted to work on and I seemed to check that box, and then for whatever reason, it's gone back to the playmaking side, which is fine too. I'm here to do whatever the team needs and help this team win, but I want to score goals, and I want to play at a high level and play at the level that I expect for myself and I'm looking to establish that right away."