BLOG: McDavid excited to develop chemistry with new teammates during Main Camp

EDMONTON, AB – You can feel it in the air.
Camping season.
As on-ice sessions begin at Oilers Main Camp, captain Connor McDavid said there’s a different feel amongst the group this year thanks to the crop of new additions and young players who will change the complexion of their roster, while bringing a fresh sense of excitement to a team that’s preparing for another 82-game regular season after a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
“I think it's motivation. I think it's excitement,” McDavid said on Thursday after the first on-ice session of Main Camp at Rogers Place.
“I think it's a little bit of new blood, young blood, which is exciting to have, and it brings energy to the rink every day. So truthfully, I thought that was the best practice we've had in a long, long, long time. It was exciting and fun to be out there. High-paced and competitive.”
McDavid skated alongside two new arrivals this offseason in Andrew Mangiapane and David Tomasek as part of the first group of players on Thursday to take to the ice at Rogers Place. Other notable lines included Ryan Nugent-Hopkins playing between Adam Henrique and Matt Savoie during the same on-ice session, and Leon Draisaitl centring Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen in the second group of players.
2025 Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard was on the wing with two experienced NHLers in Mattias Janmark and Trent Frederic, so there’s a strong sense of newness to this year's starting forward combinations despite the majority being returning players. Despite that, there are still the 'tried and tested' line combinations that the club can also go back to, but early in Camp is a great time to start building chemistry between different forwards.