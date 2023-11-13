BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

EDMONTON, AB – It's less about systems and more about vibes right now for Kris Knoblauch.

The new head coach of the Oilers said in his introductory press conference on Sunday afternoon he believes he's taking over a frustrated group and is looking to ease those tensions as soon as possible.

"A team that's trying very hard, is very passionate, that wants to win and wants to do what's right," Knoblauch said of his impressions of the group from afar. "But ultimately, right now (they) are very frustrated, and as a player who's played any kind of sport, obviously in hockey, if you are frustrated and are feeling down, it’s tough to perform at the highest level."

The 45-year-old bench boss said he hopes the players look at this coaching change as a fresh start to the season for themselves, both personally and as a group, despite their 3-9-1 record.

"The most important thing is your players just have to feel good about themselves to perform," Knoblauch said. "And right now, I see some guys who are very beaten up. They are frustrated, put so much pressure on themselves to perform, and it just hasn't been healthy for them. So sometimes you get a new head coach and it almost starts like it's a new regular season. Last season is over and you're starting a new one. It's fresh, it's a reset and hopefully our players see this. It takes the pressure off them and says, 'Alright, let's get back to basics'."

One player in particular – a player with whom Knoblauch has a lengthy prior relationship – he hopes can play a bit looser is captain Connor McDavid, who has put up two goals and eight assists in 11 appearances. The 0.91 points-per-game mark is the lowest of his career, but Knoblauch is confident his former Erie Otters OHL star forward can regain his elite production.

"You need all your players playing their best, but your best players being their best," Knoblauch said. "I want Connor, and everyone, just to take a breath, relax, play hockey, find some joy in it and play the way they can."