News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders
GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch
TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers
RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch
POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season

POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (11.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday
GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (11.09.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks
BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement

BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks (11.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks (11.08.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell

RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell
GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

"The most important thing is your players have to feel good about themselves to perform," the new Oilers bench boss said upon arriving in Edmonton

DEV_3118
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – It's less about systems and more about vibes right now for Kris Knoblauch.

The new head coach of the Oilers said in his introductory press conference on Sunday afternoon he believes he's taking over a frustrated group and is looking to ease those tensions as soon as possible.

"A team that's trying very hard, is very passionate, that wants to win and wants to do what's right," Knoblauch said of his impressions of the group from afar. "But ultimately, right now (they) are very frustrated, and as a player who's played any kind of sport, obviously in hockey, if you are frustrated and are feeling down, it’s tough to perform at the highest level."

The 45-year-old bench boss said he hopes the players look at this coaching change as a fresh start to the season for themselves, both personally and as a group, despite their 3-9-1 record.

"The most important thing is your players just have to feel good about themselves to perform," Knoblauch said. "And right now, I see some guys who are very beaten up. They are frustrated, put so much pressure on themselves to perform, and it just hasn't been healthy for them. So sometimes you get a new head coach and it almost starts like it's a new regular season. Last season is over and you're starting a new one. It's fresh, it's a reset and hopefully our players see this. It takes the pressure off them and says, 'Alright, let's get back to basics'."

One player in particular – a player with whom Knoblauch has a lengthy prior relationship – he hopes can play a bit looser is captain Connor McDavid, who has put up two goals and eight assists in 11 appearances. The 0.91 points-per-game mark is the lowest of his career, but Knoblauch is confident his former Erie Otters OHL star forward can regain his elite production.

"You need all your players playing their best, but your best players being their best," Knoblauch said. "I want Connor, and everyone, just to take a breath, relax, play hockey, find some joy in it and play the way they can."

Jackson, Holland, Knoblauch & Coffey discuss Sunday's coaching change