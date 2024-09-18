BLOG: Kane to have surgery, miss start of season

EDMONTON, AB – General Manager and Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman announced Wednesday morning Oilers forward Evander Kane will have surgery this week and start the season on injured reserve.

"Evander is going to have to have surgery," Bowman said during his media availability on the opening day of training camp. "He is going to not be available for training camp and the beginning of the season."

Kane has been "dealing with an issue with his hip" for a while, Oilers CEO of Hockey Jeff Jackson said on July 1 during his free agency media availability. Bowman said Wednesday Kane and the team have been weighing their options this summer, with the 33-year-old veteran ultimately deciding on surgery.

"The goal there was to determine the best path forward with his injury," Bowman said. "When players are injured, there's oftentimes a couple different ways that you can proceed with. You get a diagnosis and sometimes it can be rehab. Sometimes it's definite surgery, sometimes surgery is an option, but you might want to try to rehab it before because I think at the end of the day, nobody really wants to have surgery. There's always complications that can come from that.

"The way we always handle it with our players is that, at the end of the day, it's their body, it's their decision to make. They can listen to the recommendations of doctors, but they have to get to the point to where, in their mind, this is definitely what they want to do. And it was recently where we reached that point with Evander."