BLOG: Kane & Perry proving a challenge for opponents

EDMONTON, AB – Sometimes when the puck’s not going in, you just need that combination of grit and skill to help drive your team forward.

In recent games, Corey Perry and Evander Kane have been that solution for the Edmonton Oilers alongside the formidable Leon Draisaitl.

“I think those guys can bring an emotional element to the game; bring a physicality to the game and kind of drag our guys into the fight every now and then, which is a great thing,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “You're not going to have it every night and sometimes, you need that emotional stuff to get yourself going.

“Those are two of our very best at doing that – playing physical and playing a hard game – and I thought they've both been good.”

Not a lot worked for the Blue & Orange during Saturday’s 4-0 shutout to the Los Angeles Kings, but the line of Corey Perry, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane was certainly one of the positive takeaways for the Oilers – most notably the contributions of its wingers – as the unit drove Edmonton's offence in search of a comeback at Crypto.com Arena.