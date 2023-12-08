BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday

Janmark has been described by his teammates and coaches as a detail-driven player who can move up and down the lineup and fill whatever role is needed. When Zach Hyman was sick for a 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Nov. 28, Janmark was moved up to the top line after working in a fourth-line role the game prior against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think when I was younger, you would think about what line you were on and whatnot,” he said. “Going into Training Camp, you would look at the boards and now I'm older and I know that what happens in Training Camp could change in period two of Game 1, so I don't care too much about what line I'm on.

“I'm going to try to bring my same game, and then obviously, if you get elevated and you get to play with the good players that we have here, you want to capitalize and try to have a good night and enjoy it. But I know what kind of player I am.

The winger is currently part of an effective third line alongside Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod that’s earned the trust of the coaching staff with the forechecking ability and versatility they bring to Edmonton’s bottom six.

Janmark has recorded all five of his points this season over the last three games, including the first three-assist night of his career on Wednesday versus Carolina.

“I really like it,” he said of his line. “Foegs is a really hard worker, can make plays, a good shooter, and Clouder is just speed through the middle and I think he's really picked up his defensive game. He takes care of the whole ice, but with speed through the middle which I love to play with. It's been fun and hopefully we can get something going.”