BLOG: Janmark to celebrate his 500th NHL game on 31st birthday

“Between Game 1 and 500 there's been a bunch of obstacles, injuries and last year getting sent down and whatnot. But I'm happy to be here today and hopefully I got plenty more,” Janmark said

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – For a guy who never expected to play at this level, 500 career NHL games for 'the Janitor' is a deserving accomplishment for a player who's reinvented himself to find a way to stick around the League.

“It's a long journey,” Mattias Janmark said. “500 more games than I ever thought I would play, so that's the good part.”

On the night he celebrates his 31st birthday, winger Mattias Janmark will play his 500th NHL game when the Edmonton Oilers entertain the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place on Friday.

Mattias speaks on his birthday ahead of his 500th NHL game

The Swede has played 11 professional seasons since being selected in the third round, 79th by current Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland when the executive was with the Detroit Red Wings.

After being traded to the Dallas Stars organization in 2015, Janmark spent four seasons in the Lone Star State before suiting up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights and now the Edmonton Oilers.

Janmark has suffered lengthy injuries, been a part of multiple trades, Free Agency negotiations and reassignments to the American Hockey League, but the 31-year-old has moulded his identity as a player that’s currently helping the Swede excel on Edmonton’s third line and penalty kill during the club’s five-game win streak, which lines up nicely with his return from a month-long injury absence.

“I think as a young player trying to get into the League, you focus on your own and you're pretty hard on yourself and you think a lot,” Janmark said. “I think that settled over the years with switching teams here and there, going through free agency and whatnot. You're a little more stable as a player. 

“I feel like I'm a better player on an everyday basis, and off the ice, I think mostly what I learned was probably from going through my injury in my second year, getting through that and getting back to playing.”

Kris speaks with the media ahead of Friday's game vs. Minnesota

Janmark has been described by his teammates and coaches as a detail-driven player who can move up and down the lineup and fill whatever role is needed. When Zach Hyman was sick for a 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Nov. 28, Janmark was moved up to the top line after working in a fourth-line role the game prior against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think when I was younger, you would think about what line you were on and whatnot,” he said. “Going into Training Camp, you would look at the boards and now I'm older and I know that what happens in Training Camp could change in period two of Game 1, so I don't care too much about what line I'm on. 

“I'm going to try to bring my same game, and then obviously, if you get elevated and you get to play with the good players that we have here, you want to capitalize and try to have a good night and enjoy it. But I know what kind of player I am. 

The winger is currently part of an effective third line alongside Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod that’s earned the trust of the coaching staff with the forechecking ability and versatility they bring to Edmonton’s bottom six.

Janmark has recorded all five of his points this season over the last three games, including the first three-assist night of his career on Wednesday versus Carolina.

“I really like it,” he said of his line. “Foegs is a really hard worker, can make plays, a good shooter, and Clouder is just speed through the middle and I think he's really picked up his defensive game. He takes care of the whole ice, but with speed through the middle which I love to play with. It's been fun and hopefully we can get something going.”

