BLOG: Hyman 'raring to go', inching closer to his return from wrist injury

EDMONTON, AB – The return of Zach Hyman is on the horizon.

The Edmonton Oilers winger won't be available to make his return to the lineup this Saturday, November 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks – the earliest possible date he could be activated off LTIR from a dislocated right wrist – but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that his season debut could come as soon as next weekend's home meeting with the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place.

Knoblauch updated Hyman's status as "week-to-week" following Wednesday's full-team practice at Rogers Place, where Hyman was a full participant, with the bench boss feeling tempted to insert the winger for this coming Saturday's meeting with the Blackhawks based on how ready the 33-year-old looks.

"He's raring to go. He looks ready to go," Knoblauch said.

"I want to put him in. Our medical staff is holding him back. I don't think it's fair," he joked.

"He'll still be week-to-week. We said it was bare minimum on November 1, and it won't be, but it'll be at least a week after that and hopefully soon. We want him back. I think he looks ready, but obviously we're looking at the long picture and making sure that we don't have any setbacks."