BLOG: Hyman heads to Toronto with the chance to reach 50 goals

TORONTO, ON – Just like how he knows how to set a screen in front – or how he’s able to make plays happen around the blue paint – Zach Hyman certainly knows how to set the stage.

For the 31-year-old winger, who was born and raised in Toronto and spent seven seasons in the Maple Leafs organization before making his move to Edmonton in the summer of 2021, Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena will be one of his biggest stages yet.

Hyman picked up two more tallies in Edmonton’s 8-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday night, building his team-leading total to 48 goals heading into his opportunity on Hockey Night in Canada this Saturday to hit the 50-goal mark in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto.

Last year, it was the Connor McDavid show rolling into his hometown in early March while leading the NHL with 124 points in 66 games. This time, it's all about Hyman and his pursuit of 50 goals against the team he had to leave to put him on the precipice of his first 50-goal season as a member of the Blue & Orange for the first time in his career.

“I'm sure he'll be asked about that between now and Saturday, but I would think that there's maybe something there,” Captain Connor McDavid said of his linemate. “Of course, he's got close ties in Toronto. He grew up there, born and raised, and lots of friends and family will be in the building.

“It would be special for him, but he might tell you otherwise. It'd be great to see him get there in Toronto.”