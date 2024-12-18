BLOG: Hyman "fine to play" & Arvidsson an option for Thursday vs. Bruins

EDMONTON, AB – If Zach Hyman taking a deflected Evan Bouchard shot to the face on Monday night wasn't enough of a near-miss, the Oilers escaped extra harm on Tuesday when Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse didn’t see either one coming and collided in front of the net during practice.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch stopped the skate to allow them to collect themselves from the crash, and after the unfortunate wrong turn from both McDavid and Nurse resulted in the Oilers captain taking the brunt of the collision, he's expected to be just fine after pulling himself up and skating off the ice.

“You don't want to see any of that, and sometimes it happens,” Knoblauch said. “And you have to be careful on the drills that you do so you don't set up a situation where players get hurt. But also, if you never have any contact, you don't have game-like practices and situations, and that one was absolutely a freak accident. It wasn't like two guys chasing on the wall or the boards – it was just one guy turned left and the other one turned right."

Coming off Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Panthers, Tuesday’s practice was high-paced and competitive ahead of a scheduled day off for the team on Wednesday before they begin a stretch of three games in four days on Thursday against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place.