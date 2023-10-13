BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

EDMONTON, AB – As Dylan Holloway pulled himself up and off the ice from blocking a shot off his wrist in the third period of Wednesday’s opening-night loss to the Canucks, both the player and fans might’ve been expecting the worst.

The 22-year-old has been hindered by injuries at this early point of his career, dating back to his time with the NCAA’s University of Wisconsin Badgers when he underwent the first of two scaphoid surgeries on his wrist back in March and September 2021.

But to everyone’s relief, concerns over Edmonton’s 2020 first-round pick quickly subsided, keeping his status for Saturday’s rematch at Rogers Place between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks firmly intact after he exited Wednesday’s defeat in the third period following the blocked shot.

“It was my bad wrist,” Holloway said on Friday about his injury scare. “I had two surgeries on that wrist, and it kind of caught me right in the bone, which is close, and it hurt a lot. I just thought I messed it up again.

“But thankfully, the X-ray showed no break. It's a little sore, but it's nothing that'll keep me out.”