BLOG: Holloway healthy and ready to push for NHL spot

"It's unbelievable, it's actually insane how loud the crowd was to me. I don't know how many people were in the stands, but every seat was packed, everybody was standing and cheering," Holloway said. "Oilers fans are the best, even watching the games from up top it was the best. It was a pretty cool experience."

Making your debut in a playoff game is an incredible experience. To do it in front of the best fans in the NHL? That was something special.

"It was kind of funny, I was telling people before the game I felt great and this is unbelievable. I can't wait, this is so exciting," Holloway said at informal skates at the Downtown Community Arena on Wednesday. "Warmup, I get out there and I didn't feel nerves at all. As soon as we stepped out for the anthem and the whole crowd was going nuts, I was like 'holy crap, this is insane'."

The Oilers 2020 first-round pick had a first game experience very few players receive -- making his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference final. It's an atmosphere and a moment the top prospect will never forget.

The Calgary, Alberta product only skated 3:27 in the game, finishing with a plus-1 rating, but the experience was a solid introduction to the big leagues for a player with high expectations from the organization and for himself.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the result that we wanted, but there was a lot of good to take away from it. And it was a lot of fun so a good little boost of motivation heading into the summer," Holloway said about his debut. "It's definitely a goal of mine to push for a spot on the team this year. I think I have the capability, I just have to have a good camp. There is a lot of good players at camp, so I just have to focus on myself. Anyway I can help out the organization would be great."

The small taste of NHL experience for Holloway came at a time of the year where teams are only playing the best players, playing at their best. Safe to say it was an eye-opening moment for the 20-year-old.

"Pace of play is definitely a big thing, at every level you go up it's a bit quicker. NCAA to AHL to NHL its quicker," Holloway said. "Another big thing I noticed was the confidence level at that stage. Everybody can make plays, but you have to have confidence with the puck and what you're doing on the ice. I think that's what separates a lot of players."

Video: Informal Skate 09.01.22

Holloway has plenty to prove with a potential roster spot dangling in front of him. The 20-year-old must show he is one of the top-12 forwards on the Oilers roster with General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland has saying he wants to see the forward playing every day, whether it's in the National Hockey League or Bakersfield. Holloway missed out on some crucial development time last season with a scaphoid fracture that sidelined the forward for several months at the start of the year. Once he was able to join the Condors lineup, Holloway scored 22 points (8G, 14A) in 33 games to close out the season - adding two goals, and two assists in Bakersfield's five game playoff run.

Although it took a while, the wait was worth it for the 6-foot-1, 203-pound left-shot forward.

"It was good, when I finally got playing it was a lot of fun. Those first few months weren't too fun rehabbing my wrist, but when I got into Bakersfield everything was ok, but there was not a lot of confidence on it," Holloway said about the injury which required two surgeries to fix. "I don't think I started off too great. Towards the end of the season things kind of picked up, I got more confident, the wrist started feeling better and so I was able to shoot a bit more."

It's been a long road back for Holloway who has had to continue to rehab his wrist despite returning to game action. The newly minted number 55 says he no longer has to tape his wrist when he skates, and the one of the most important aspects of his game is back to 100 per cent heading into a very important training camp.

"Shooting is fine now, so it's good," Holloway said. "Obviously, there are a few complications with a full range of motion and that kind of thing, but I don't really need it too much for hockey. As long as I can shoot and take a one-tee, it's fine."