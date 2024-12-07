BLOG: Holloway & Broberg return to Oil Country for first time as Blues

EDMONTON, AB – Say hello to some old friends turned rivals.

Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway are set to return to Oil Country for the first time since signing offer sheets with St. Louis this past offseason when the Blues visit Rogers Place on Saturday night to face the Oilers.

“I'm excited,” Holloway said after Friday’s practice. “It's definitely a weird feeling being on this side of it, but I'm excited for tomorrow and it should be fun.”

“It's been great,” Broberg added. “Obviously, I had a good time here in Edmonton. I got drafted here and I enjoyed my time here, so it's good to be back.”

Both former first-round picks of the club, Holloway and Broberg came up through the Oilers organization and were playing important roles at the NHL level for Edmonton last season during their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but that would be their final act in Blue & Orange.

On August 13, both skaters signed offer sheets with the Blues, leaving the Oilers one week to decide if they wanted to match their respective two-year, $2.9 million and two-year, $4.58 million AAV deals or receive draft compensation in the form of second and third-round picks.

“Obviously, it was a stressful week, and I didn't know what would happen,” Broberg said. “You just try to stay off your phone and stay off the internet."

The Oilers decided not to match, and now, over three months later, both Holloway and Broberg are poised to make their return to Rogers Place for the first time as Blues while enjoying successful debuts in St. Louis.

“It's been good,” said Holloway. “Anytime you go to a new team, you try and fit in as best you can and showcase your skillset and what kind of role you want to fill.”