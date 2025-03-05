BLOG: Frederic fired up to come to Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Trent Frederic's brother got his wish on Tuesday.

The newest Edmonton forward told Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now a few hours after the three-way deal with Boston and New Jersey was completed that his older sibling Grant was hoping he'd be traded to Oil Country if his days as a Bruin were indeed coming to an end ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

"My brother was pushing, saying how cool it'd be for me to go to Edmonton," said Frederic, who tallied eight goals and seven assists in 57 games with Boston this season.

"So he got his dream and I'm pretty pumped too. He was saying how good of a fit I would be, and he watches a lot of hockey, so I'm gonna take his word on it."

The fit Grant – who played four NCAA seasons with Miami University (Ohio) from 2016 to 2020 – is referring to likely has a lot to do with the Oilers desire to add a big, physical player to their forward group. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, leading the Bruins in hits last season with 204, Frederic fits the bill.

"I'm glad to be an Edmonton Oiler – it's pretty cool," said the 27-year-old, who posted career highs in games played (82), goals (18), assists (22) and points (40) last season before also tallying three goals and two helpers in 13 playoff games.

Frederic said he expects to arrive in Edmonton on Wednesday or Thursday, but an ankle injury will prevent him from being able to the ice with his new team immediately upon arrival.

"I'm still kind of figuring out every day when I can get back," he said of the ailment sustained Feb. 25 vs. Toronto. "I haven't skated since the injury but hopefully can start skating here soon."

Frederic's official status is "week to week" and he added he's looking forward to continuing his recovery with highly-regarded Head Athletic Therapist T.D. Forss and the Oilers medical team.