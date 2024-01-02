BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles

EDMONTON, AB – “If you're a top-end guy, you’ve got to do it every single night and I think they're taking big steps right now,” Leon Draisaitl said. “They're playing really good hockey.”

It’s one thing to have success in the top six when injury or other reasons necessitate a player’s elevation in the lineup, but It’s a whole different beast trying to carry that success over a longer stretch of games – let alone an entire season.

After putting together productive individual runs on the second line with one the NHL’s best in Draisaitl, forwards Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod are on their way to establishing themselves as effective second-line options for the Oilers as they attempt to continue their career-best stretches on home ice against Philadelphia.

“I think that's the big separation between being a good player and a great player – they do it every day on a consistent basis," Foegele said.

“For us being given that opportunity to play in the top six, we have to do the same.”