BLOG: Fans honour Cave in Edmonton & Saskatchewan

EDMONTON, AB - Colby Cave is being honoured at his home rink and in his hometown as fans continue to pay tribute to the Oilers forward who passed away tragically on Saturday.

A makeshift memorial has been assembed outside Rogers Place, where Cave suited up for the Oilers over the past two seasons before a colloid cyst caused bleeding in his brain last week and ultimately claimed the life of the 25-year-old.

Cave's family had been in Toronto as medical professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital spent several days attempting to save his life, including performing emergency brain surgery on Tuesday.

The family returned home to the Battlefords - located between Lloydminster and Saskatoon - on Monday, and were greeted by a seemingly endless line of cars on Highway 16, filled with family, friends and fans wearing Cave jerseys and displaying signs that communicated their love and support.

Former Oilers defenceman and Saskatoon native Eric Gryba was one of the hundreds of people who gathered on the highway to pay their respects, while also maintaining social distancing.

Tweet from @grybes02: Heart wrenching. #RIPCAVER pic.twitter.com/qfZQMXNtgF

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shared some incredible drone footage that showed the massive line of vehicles on the major Western Canada highway.

Tweet from @PremierScottMoe: Incredible view of the tribute to Colby Cave���s family along Highway 16 in North Battleford. #ColbyCave pic.twitter.com/XYaNRQcPgP

Matt Smith of the Saskatoon StarPhoenix captured these photos, as well as the main image.