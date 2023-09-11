BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

EDMONTON, AB – Safe to say, the Oilers are adding more youth to the roster.

In the last few weeks, both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse and their significant others both announced a fresh new addition to their families. Nugent-Hopkins welcomed the birth of his first child in late August -- a daughter named Lennon -- while Darnell and his wife Mikayla saw the arrival of their second child just five days ago, a boy named Chase.

For Nugent-Hopkins, it’s been a period of adjustment but a welcome one as he and his wife Bre deal with the trials and tribulations provided by their new bundle of joy.

“I have a baby, so that's a pretty big change,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Less sleep, never changed a diaper before, but it's been a good change. Right now, she's not moving too much, so a lot of naps, a lot of cuddles. Other than that, I can't feed her, so that's mom's job. But yeah, it's going well.”