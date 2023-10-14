News Feed

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.13.23)

BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (10.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

The 28-year-old forward will make his Oilers regular-season debut on Saturday after earning a one-year contract to remain in Edmonton after impressing on a PTO over Training Camp and preseason

20231014_morning_skate_full_res-3
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Welcome to the Blue & Orange, Adam Erne. You’ve earned it.

Patience and persistence finally paid off for the forward after turning a professional try-out agreement and strong pre-season showing over the last month into a one-year, two-way deal for the 2023-24 NHL season that the 28-year-old signed on Friday to remain in Edmonton as the newest member of the Oilers locker room.

“It's nice to be able to tell my family they can come and get settled in here,” Erne said after Saturday’s morning skate. “It's a super special group here and I'm just excited to get started tonight. 

Erne is poised to make his regular-season debut for the Blue & Orange in their home opener on Saturday night at Rogers Place on the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Mattias Janmark – marking his third professional debut after impressing over tough Training Camp where there was only one or two forward spots up for grabs.

Adam speaks after signing a deal with the Oilers on Friday

“I didn't know much about Adam before he came to camp here. Obviously, scouts had a high opinion of him,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I thought he had a good Camp, and just given some of the dynamics of the roster situation, he's been patient.

“I know in chatting with him he's excited to be a part of our team, part of our city and part of our organization here. We're looking forward to having him be part of our team.” 

The former Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings forward impressed the coaching staff and management enough over the preseason to keep him in Oil Country – even after the club confirmed its 20-man opening lineup on Monday while being tight to the salary cap ceiling.

“They told me that they wanted me to stick around,” Erne said. “They had some stuff they had to figure out with the cap, which is kind of out of everybody's control, but so I'm just happy to be playing tonight.”

When you look at the New Haven, Conn. product’s on-ice ability, coupled with his determined work ethic towards earning a spot on a competitive Edmonton roster, it’s not hard to see why the Oilers coaching and management staffs were keen to keep him around to ultimately serve in a bottom-six and special teams role.

Jay speaks with the media before the home opener

“I had a lot of conversations with my agent, coaches and management about what they felt like they were missing and needed," Erne said. "I felt like naturally, that's just what I provide."

“I just tried to play my game, be really good on the PK and defensive side of things, and just be physical. Just kind of stick to my game.”

Over the course of Camp, Woodcroft was impressed by the 355-game NHL veteran’s persistence when it came to keeping himself in the League.

“I think in the NHL, what they say is it's a hard thing to get into this league, but it's an even harder thing to stay in this League,” Woodcroft said. “I think most players earn their spot, but given his situation, obviously he's played in the NHL in two different organizations. For him to come to camp with a little bit of uncertainty heading into his own personal situation. I saw someone play some games with some desperation in the coaches’ room.

“We said he looks like someone who's trying to feed his family to earn a contract, and he did some good things there and we're excited that he's part of our organization.”