BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Welcome to the Blue & Orange, Adam Erne. You’ve earned it.
Patience and persistence finally paid off for the forward after turning a professional try-out agreement and strong pre-season showing over the last month into a one-year, two-way deal for the 2023-24 NHL season that the 28-year-old signed on Friday to remain in Edmonton as the newest member of the Oilers locker room.
“It's nice to be able to tell my family they can come and get settled in here,” Erne said after Saturday’s morning skate. “It's a super special group here and I'm just excited to get started tonight.
Erne is poised to make his regular-season debut for the Blue & Orange in their home opener on Saturday night at Rogers Place on the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Mattias Janmark – marking his third professional debut after impressing over tough Training Camp where there was only one or two forward spots up for grabs.