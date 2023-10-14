News Feed

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

“It's always a good day when you can return someone of his calibre to the lineup. We're excited that he's feeling up to it and we're ready to rock and roll,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said

20231014_morning_skate-17
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Viking is ready to set sail.

After stacking good weeks on top of good weeks since the early part of Training Camp, defenceman Mattias Ekholm appears ready to make his return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup when they attempt to exact revenge on the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener on Saturday at Rogers Place.

“I feel pretty good,” Ekholm said when speaking to the media following Saturday’s morning skate. “Since I talked to you guys last time, it's been progressing and I think at that point I had a really good week. After that, it's been trending in the right direction."

The Swedish blueliner led Edmonton’s stretch circle at centre ice on Friday before taking reps alongside Evan Bouchard during the full practice, marking the largest step in his progress towards a return from a hip flexor injury that’s forced him to miss out on the Oilers Training Camp, their full pre-season schedule and Wednesday’s opening-night 8-1 defeat in Vancouver.

Ekholm was once again a participant in Saturday’s morning skate, and the signs are looking good for the Oilers to return a big contributor to their blueline in time for their first home game of the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

“It's always a good day when you can return someone of his calibre to the lineup,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We're excited that he's feeling up to it and we're ready to rock and roll.”

Mattias talks about returning to the lineup tonight

Beyond an NHL lockout early in his career and a broken ankle, the 33-year-old has maintained a relatively healthy return rate of 740 NHL games over his 12-year NHL career with the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers.

Missing the entirety of the pre-season schedule is never ideal when trying to work your way back up to game speed, but it’s a positive that his recovery didn’t cost him anything more than the first match of the regular season.

“You don't want to miss games whether it's preseason or regular season, but at least they don't matter as much,” Ekholm said. “So that has probably helped it a little bit. But at the same time, it's about to get ready now, so that takes a little bit of both the mental and physical aspects of it. I'm doing my best and I'm trying to get back in there.”

The Swede’s experience, along with his constant presence over his recovery in team meetings and discussions, will strengthen his case to have a positive return to the lineup.

Jay speaks with the media before the home opener

“It's not just on the ice, it's off the ice too,” Woodcroft said. “He says the right things, he does the right things and he has an effect on others. Not having him for the last month or so, you felt it and we're excited that he's back.”

Woodcroft continued: "We'll see how he handles things. I think it's important to keep some things in perspective. Missing Training Camp is not ideal for anybody – regardless of the calibre of player – but I think he's put a lot of good work in. I think we did right by the player by not forcing him into a situation he wasn't ready for.

"He's done a lot of really good rehab work with our medical department. I know he's excited and we'll see what happens."