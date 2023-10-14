BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

EDMONTON, AB – The Viking is ready to set sail.

After stacking good weeks on top of good weeks since the early part of Training Camp, defenceman Mattias Ekholm appears ready to make his return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup when they attempt to exact revenge on the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener on Saturday at Rogers Place.

“I feel pretty good,” Ekholm said when speaking to the media following Saturday’s morning skate. “Since I talked to you guys last time, it's been progressing and I think at that point I had a really good week. After that, it's been trending in the right direction."

The Swedish blueliner led Edmonton’s stretch circle at centre ice on Friday before taking reps alongside Evan Bouchard during the full practice, marking the largest step in his progress towards a return from a hip flexor injury that’s forced him to miss out on the Oilers Training Camp, their full pre-season schedule and Wednesday’s opening-night 8-1 defeat in Vancouver.

Ekholm was once again a participant in Saturday’s morning skate, and the signs are looking good for the Oilers to return a big contributor to their blueline in time for their first home game of the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

“It's always a good day when you can return someone of his calibre to the lineup,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We're excited that he's feeling up to it and we're ready to rock and roll.”