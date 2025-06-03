BLOG: Edmonton enters Stanley Cup Final in healthy position despite Hyman's absence

Despite losing Hyman, the Oilers feel they're in a good spot health-wise with Ekholm's return & Brown's confirmed availability for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

DEV_0480
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman will be a significant loss, but the Oilers believe they're in a good spot health-wise entering what will be their second straight title fight with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers have had a less-taxing progression through the first three rounds of the playoffs this time around – taking out the Kings in six games, the Golden Knights in five and the Stars in five to have them feeling like they’re in a better position to capitalize on their chance in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

It’s felt a lot more “normal,” as captain Connor McDavid said after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final in Dallas on Thursday, and their health combined with how they’re feeling collectively heading into this year's Stanley Cup Final has them looking more prepared for this opportunity.

“I think not only with injuries, but we’ve been able to play fewer games. We've had long breaks between two series. Last year, we never had that,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The seven-game series against Vancouver was tough. Dallas felt like it took a much bigger toll on us.

“Right now, are we 100 percent healthy? No, not quite; with Hyman being out, it will be a huge loss. We're going to need guys stepping up for that. But overall, I would say we're in a little bit better position physically.”

Kris addresses the media from Rogers Place on Monday morning

After the return of Mattias Ekholm on Thursday in the series-deciding contest against Dallas, the Oilers expect to have close to a fully healthy roster outside of Hyman for when they open up the Stanley Cup Final on home ice on Wednesday with Game 1 of their rematch with the Panthers at Rogers Place.

Ekholm looked to be back to his regular self during his first game since Apr. 11 in Game 5 against the Stars, recording an assist and two blocks in 15:52 of ice time in his regular spot in a pairing with Evan Bouchard. Considering that he thought his injury was going to end his season back in early April, it's a fantastic recovery from the Swedish defenceman to get himself back in time to contribute in another Cup Final – the third of his career (2027, 2024, 2025).

"Six weeks ago, I had no clue where I was going to be, and most people didn't think I was going to be in this position," Ekholm said. "So to be able to be part of this group, to be part of things on the ice and help this team win has obviously been the goal the whole time. And now that it's a reality, it's awesome for me.

"This will be my third final. There's a bit of experience there. A conference championship is something you want, but it's the ultimate prize that we all strive for. I think that's the focus right now, and we all seem to be pretty confident with that."

The Oilers will also welcome back Connor Brown to the lineup, who missed the final two games against the Stars due to a hit he received from Alex Petrovic in Game 3.

As a penalty-killer and capable depth contributor with five goals and added three assists this postseason, Brown will be one of the many forwards tasked with helping make up for the absence of Hyman up front, which won't be a problem with 14 different forwards having scored a goal in these playoffs.

Mattias speaks with the media on Monday from Rogers Place

Winger Jeff Skinner became the 18th different Oilers skater to find the scoresheet this postseason after coming into the lineup for Game 5 against the Stars on Thursday with Zach Hyman and Connor Brown out because of injuries, and Edmonton will need to continue to rely on that depth with Hyman out.

"Obviously, Zach brings so much to our lineup, whether it's the physicality, the offensive production or what he brings to our room," Darnell Nurse said. "So we're going to have to pick that up by committee. With that said, we're very confident in the group that we have and the players are available, and there have been guys that have stepped up in huge moments so far throughout the playoffs, and I'm sure over the course of the series we'll need more of that."

Winger Evander Kane could barely stand on the bench during Game 2 of last year's Final before he was forced to bow out for the remainder of the season, leading to off-season surgery to repair two torn hip adductors, two hernias, two torn lower ab muscles for a lengthy recovery that took close to 10 months.

Now, the 33-year-old is one of the most prominent names to fill in for Hyman's absence, which won't be a problem with Kane playing some of his best-ever hockey with five goals and six assists in 15 games while moving up and down the Oilers lineup.

Kane's physical game will be matched up against Matthew Tkachuk this time around after he wasn't close to being 100 percent healthy in last year's Final.

"The group worked hard to get back to this point, and I know more than anybody that you never know when you're going to get another shot to win," Kane said. "I've been in the Conference Final a bunch of times. Being in the Cup Final last year and not being able to contribute to help the team win was very difficult. This year, we're fortunate enough to be in a position again to have that opportunity. You want to try to take advantage of it."

Evander speaks to the media on Monday morning at Rogers Place

News Feed

RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Stanley Cup Final

FEATURE: Kane's resolve to rest after surgery has brought out his playoff best

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 3 (Game 5) 

RELEASE: Oilers & Panthers to square off in Stanley Cup Final rematch

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm to make his long-awaited return in Game 5 against the Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 1 (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson returns to Oilers lineup for Game 4 against the Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 1 (Game 3)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 0 (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Stars 6, Oilers 3 (Game 1)

FEATURE: Resurgent Skinner sets sights on Conference Final

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)