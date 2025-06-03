BLOG: Edmonton enters Stanley Cup Final in healthy position despite Hyman's absence

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman will be a significant loss, but the Oilers believe they're in a good spot health-wise entering what will be their second straight title fight with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers have had a less-taxing progression through the first three rounds of the playoffs this time around – taking out the Kings in six games, the Golden Knights in five and the Stars in five to have them feeling like they’re in a better position to capitalize on their chance in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.
It’s felt a lot more “normal,” as captain Connor McDavid said after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final in Dallas on Thursday, and their health combined with how they’re feeling collectively heading into this year's Stanley Cup Final has them looking more prepared for this opportunity.
“I think not only with injuries, but we’ve been able to play fewer games. We've had long breaks between two series. Last year, we never had that,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The seven-game series against Vancouver was tough. Dallas felt like it took a much bigger toll on us.
“Right now, are we 100 percent healthy? No, not quite; with Hyman being out, it will be a huge loss. We're going to need guys stepping up for that. But overall, I would say we're in a little bit better position physically.”