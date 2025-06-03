BLOG: Edmonton enters Stanley Cup Final in healthy position despite Hyman's absence

Winger Jeff Skinner became the 18th different Oilers skater to find the scoresheet this postseason after coming into the lineup for Game 5 against the Stars on Thursday with Zach Hyman and Connor Brown out because of injuries, and Edmonton will need to continue to rely on that depth with Hyman out.

"Obviously, Zach brings so much to our lineup, whether it's the physicality, the offensive production or what he brings to our room," Darnell Nurse said. "So we're going to have to pick that up by committee. With that said, we're very confident in the group that we have and the players are available, and there have been guys that have stepped up in huge moments so far throughout the playoffs, and I'm sure over the course of the series we'll need more of that."

Winger Evander Kane could barely stand on the bench during Game 2 of last year's Final before he was forced to bow out for the remainder of the season, leading to off-season surgery to repair two torn hip adductors, two hernias, two torn lower ab muscles for a lengthy recovery that took close to 10 months.

Now, the 33-year-old is one of the most prominent names to fill in for Hyman's absence, which won't be a problem with Kane playing some of his best-ever hockey with five goals and six assists in 15 games while moving up and down the Oilers lineup.

Kane's physical game will be matched up against Matthew Tkachuk this time around after he wasn't close to being 100 percent healthy in last year's Final.

"The group worked hard to get back to this point, and I know more than anybody that you never know when you're going to get another shot to win," Kane said. "I've been in the Conference Final a bunch of times. Being in the Cup Final last year and not being able to contribute to help the team win was very difficult. This year, we're fortunate enough to be in a position again to have that opportunity. You want to try to take advantage of it."