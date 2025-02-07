BLOG: Draisaitl enjoying race with MacKinnon & others for NHL's scoring title

Draisaitl attributed part of his success this season to a greater attention to detail on the defensive side of the puck, echoing the cliché that “good defence leads to offence.”

“I've been obviously valuing that a lot this season and I think it has helped me,” he said. “At the same time, when you're defending hard and coming back, you give up some offense as well and that's part of it, too. So I think it goes both ways a little bit.”

McDavid backed up his other half of the Dynamic Duo when it comes to his defensive prowess this season, while mentioning it'd be amazing to see him get rewarded for his play on both sides of the puck this year by winning a scoring title.

"He's been so good, and I think just his backtracking," McDavid said. "I know it's not obviously the offensive side that you want me to talk about, but he's just tracking back hard, winning battles, keeping pucks alive and making great plays. It's been great."

Not only would it be well-deserved for Draisaitl, but it's something that's important to every one in the Oilers locker room.

"Whether it's a young guy getting his first NHL goal or maybe a guy getting a hat trick – whatever it is, the guys are close," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They want each other to succeed, and another one is having a guy win a scoring race or get the most goals that sort of thing, so Leon's a very popular guy in the dressing room. I obviously want him to succeed, and having that goal or that accomplishment at the end of the year by winning some hardware at the end, the guys want them to do that. Leon, of course, has got other things on his mind, but every player wants to have succeed or succeed and accomplish those kind of things."