BLOG: Draisaitl enjoying race with MacKinnon & others for NHL's scoring title

EDMONTON, AB – Good luck deciding what to lay your eyes on Friday.
There’ll be a lot of talent (almost too much) on the ice to follow at one time, and we're not even officially into the 4 Nations Face-Off break yet.
At the centre of Friday's high-value clash at Rogers Place you'll find the League's two hottest scorers, who are looking like they're gonna duke it out until the final game of the regular season.
The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche always make for an entertaining fixture with the depth of talent both sides have in their squads, and Friday’s tilt at Rogers Place will quite possibly be their biggest match since Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Final.
When beginning to discuss the conclusion to the season series, which the Oilers are looking to sweep for the first time since 2016-17, we’d be remiss starting anywhere other than the NHL’s only two players to exceed 80 points this year in Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl.