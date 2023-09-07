BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

Draisaitl has returned to Edmonton early like most of his teammates looking to get a jump start on the upcoming season. He spent most of his summer in Toronto where his girlfriend – and many of his teammates -- are situated. Outside of the few viral moments like when himself and Connor McDavid were caught taking in some tennis at the National Bank Open, Draisaitl says he spent most of his summer training, skating, and preparing to come in fresh for early September.

The finely focussed summer was intentional. The Oilers feel they are so close to achieving the full potential of the team and finding the balance between ambition and recovery was important. Now that the team has arrived, they are all working with a singular goal in mind.

“I mean we're determined. You can see it in the fact that everyone's here working hard and trying to get things going early and obviously there's one goal here, whether that pans out that way, we'll see,” Draisaitl said. “One thing is guaranteed. That we're going to do everything in our power to achieve that goal and get to that point.”

“Obviously we want to win,” Draisaitl continued. “I mean, you guys write about it every day. We say it almost every day. We want to win a Stanley Cup here. There's no doubt about that. I think we have to be careful in putting too much pressure on ourselves in that way. There are 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. We're not the only team here, so there's going to be some ups and downs, but I think we got the group in here to do it. We got the right mindset. We've learned a lot over the last couple of years and get off to a good start, and that's the most important thing.”