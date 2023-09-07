BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

EDMONTON, AB – Time has a way of narrowing your focus and as Leon Draisaitl enters double-digit seasons into his NHL career, his goal is clear – win.
It’s hard to believe the still 27-year-old is dawning on a decade of National Hockey League service. In the years since the Oilers selected the dynamic and fresh faced forward out of the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders, Draisaitl has slowly cemented himself as a pillar in the Oilers pantheon of greats.
An Art Ross, a Ted Lindsay, a Hart Trophy, three 50 goal seasons and 744 points pad the resume of the veteran of 638 games in Orange & Blue. As the years have trickled by, the times spent in those colours have continued to get better and better.
“Yeah, it's a weird feeling because I still feel pretty young and like you [media member] said, going into my 10th year here with one organization,” Draisaitl said Thursday morning after the Captain’s skate. “Time just kind of flies by, but at the same time it's obviously so much fun and I’ve had some great years. Yeah, just kind of flying by.”