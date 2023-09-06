News Feed

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023

ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists

RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs

ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell

BLOG: Bouchard signed and ready to grow

RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to two-year extension

RELEASE: Second annual Pride Cup slated for Sunday

ROSTER REDUX: Stuart Skinner

RELEASE: Oilers hire Rick Pracey as Director of Amateur Scouting

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets on sale August 31

OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 21 takes you to the NHL Draft in Nashville

ROSTER REDUX: Brett Kulak

ROSTER REDUX: Philip Broberg

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

An unwavering focus on their goal of winning a Stanley Cup has every Oilers player, both new and returning, settled in Edmonton more than two weeks before the start of Training Camp

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – It’s starting to look a lot like Hockey Season in Oil Country, and we’re not even a week into September.

The Edmonton Oilers are taking their first informal strides of the 2023-24 NHL season this week as captain’s skates commence down at Rogers Place with more than two weeks to go until the official start of Oilers Training Camp.

“It's great to be back in Edmonton,” said Oilers winger Zach Hyman, speaking to 630CHED’s Oilers Now Host Bob Stauffer on Tuesday evening. “It's earlier than usual, so it's nice to be back. It feels like we have almost our whole team back and we're up and running already, so it's fun to be back.”

It may be early days still, but everyone’s already accounted for.

All 22 of the Oilers players that remain from last season’s roster and played NHL minutes for the club in ’22-23 have returned to Edmonton well in advance of the new campaign to settle in and get re-acquainted with one another, while allowing the acclimation for some of the few off-season signing like forwards Connor Brown and Lane Pederson.

“I think one of the big things is that we're returning almost our entire team, and I think a reason that we all came back is we're all buddies. We're all close,” Hyman added. “There's not many new guys coming into the fold, and those that are will be able to kind of get acclimated to the team pretty quickly.”

2023 Captain's Skates - Day 1

Professional try-outs Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter are also taking part, in addition to several Bakersfield Condors standouts in Raphael Lavoie and Xavier Bourgault who’ll hope to impress and compete for NHL spots with the Oilers during Training Camp in the coming weeks.

A concerted effort by the Oilers leadership group to have every potential piece of their mounting Stanley Cup push settled in Edmonton well before the start of Training Camp is a testament to how close they think they are to achieving their championship ambitions after losing out to the eventual Cup winners in each of the last two postseasons.

“We're hungry,” Hyman said. “I think last year, we were left with a sour taste and it's something that you want to get back at right away. Obviously, in summer, you have to go to training and whatnot, but we wanted to be back here as soon as possible to kind of get things kicked off.”

"I think there are a handful of teams that are right there and scratching every year, and we want to be a part of that group and we have been."

"You don't know what year is going to be your year, but if you keep knocking and you're there, you're going to break it through."

2023 Captain's Skates - Day 2