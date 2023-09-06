BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB – It’s starting to look a lot like Hockey Season in Oil Country, and we’re not even a week into September.

The Edmonton Oilers are taking their first informal strides of the 2023-24 NHL season this week as captain’s skates commence down at Rogers Place with more than two weeks to go until the official start of Oilers Training Camp.

“It's great to be back in Edmonton,” said Oilers winger Zach Hyman, speaking to 630CHED’s Oilers Now Host Bob Stauffer on Tuesday evening. “It's earlier than usual, so it's nice to be back. It feels like we have almost our whole team back and we're up and running already, so it's fun to be back.”

It may be early days still, but everyone’s already accounted for.

All 22 of the Oilers players that remain from last season’s roster and played NHL minutes for the club in ’22-23 have returned to Edmonton well in advance of the new campaign to settle in and get re-acquainted with one another, while allowing the acclimation for some of the few off-season signing like forwards Connor Brown and Lane Pederson.

“I think one of the big things is that we're returning almost our entire team, and I think a reason that we all came back is we're all buddies. We're all close,” Hyman added. “There's not many new guys coming into the fold, and those that are will be able to kind of get acclimated to the team pretty quickly.”