BLOG: Campbell the Oilers projected starter for Wednesday's season opener in Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB - Jack Campbell was the first goalie off the ice after Wednesday's optional pre-game skate at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, signalling that the netminder is expected to be between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers when they take to the ice tonight for their season opener against the Canucks.

The 31-year-old had a stellar preseason, recording three wins and three straight 30-plus save performances in exhibition action against the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Canucks.

Campbell made 35 saves in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver this past Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton that wrapped up the Oilers eight-game pre-season schedule.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn't officially confirm the starting goalie for tonight as Campbell or Stuart Skinner in his pre-game media availability, instead touting both of his netminders' abilities and how they'll both be heavily involved in their team's success this season as part of a strong tandem that's slowly become the norm in the NHL over the past number of seasons.

"I think the reality of today's NHL is that it's a two-goalie league, and we feel really good about both of our goalie options," the coach said. "We'll see what comes out the gate tonight."