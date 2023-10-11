News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride
RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract
GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country
RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers
RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers
POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract
POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames

BLOG: Campbell the Oilers projected starter for Wednesday's season opener in Vancouver

Jack Campbell was the first goalie off the ice in Vancouver during Wednesday's optional pre-game skate at Rogers Arena ahead of their season opener against the Canucks

GettyImages-1551956641
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB - Jack Campbell was the first goalie off the ice after Wednesday's optional pre-game skate at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, signalling that the netminder is expected to be between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers when they take to the ice tonight for their season opener against the Canucks.

The 31-year-old had a stellar preseason, recording three wins and three straight 30-plus save performances in exhibition action against the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Canucks.

Campbell made 35 saves in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver this past Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton that wrapped up the Oilers eight-game pre-season schedule.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn't officially confirm the starting goalie for tonight as Campbell or Stuart Skinner in his pre-game media availability, instead touting both of his netminders' abilities and how they'll both be heavily involved in their team's success this season as part of a strong tandem that's slowly become the norm in the NHL over the past number of seasons.

"I think the reality of today's NHL is that it's a two-goalie league, and we feel really good about both of our goalie options," the coach said. "We'll see what comes out the gate tonight."

Jay speaks before the season opener in Vancouver

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm was on the ice late during the pre-game skate, with the Swede's status for tonight still unconfirmed after his lack of appearances in any pre-season games but full participation in the last few practices of Oilers Training Camp. 

Coach Woodcroft has 20 skaters available to him tonight and the Oilers could begin their season with 11 forwards and seven defencemen similar to how they began the 2022-23 campaign last October.

"Obviously there were some guys with some bumps and bruises and some healing to do, but we like our options here tonight," Woodcroft said.

"For me I don't even think about that. I think we have 20 players available and ready to execute, unless I'm told differently."