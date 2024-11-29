BLOG: Caggiula thankful to receive more opportunities with the Oilers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – This American Thanksgiving, forward Drake Caggiula is thankful for family, caterers and frequent flyer miles.

And of course, more opportunity within the Oilers organization.

While the entire Bakersfield Condors team was at his family’s home for American Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday night, the 30-year-old forward was on his way to Salt Lake City to join the Oilers after being recalled from the AHL for the third time this season earlier that morning.

Caggiula spent the holiday driving two hours to Los Angeles before hopping on a flight to Utah. Luckily, the highways on the way in and the security gate at LAX were all sparsely occupied, with the bulk of everyone’s travel around the United States being done the day before on Wednesday.

“Everything went well,” said Caggiula of the dinner he didn't attend.

“We got the food catered in, so [his wife] didn't have to do any of that. The guys were great. They all brought wine, desserts, appetizers and stuff like that. Luckily, I was there to help set up the tables and the decor and all that beforehand, but on Thanksgiving Day, I was nowhere to be found. She had it all handled. My mom also helped out, so all in all it was a pretty good Thanksgiving.”

Caggiula was well aware when he re-signed with the organization that signed him out of the University of North Dakota in 2016 that his second stint would entail a few more trips between Bakersfield, Edmonton or wherever the Oilers find themselves on the road, but the forward has taken everything in stride – including his role and the extra movement up and down between the NHL and AHL.

“Obviously, I’ve been doing a lot of travelling back and forth, and it's been fun in many ways,” he said. “It's been tiring in many ways, but this is what we play for. This is kind of what I envisioned when I signed here last year and I'm grateful for the opportunities. It's been a little bit of a whirlwind.”

“I was home for a little bit and made my wife host the Bakersfield team for Thanksgiving all by herself, so it’s been fine. She's a trooper. She handles it really well, and I wouldn't be able to do what I do without her, but it's been a bit of a whirlwind, to say the least.”