BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB -- Coming off a major knee injury in 2022-23 that limited his output to only four NHL games, winger Connor Brown believes he’s found the perfect landing spot with the Edmonton Oilers to mount his comeback.

“I feel up to speed and I feel ready to go,” the forward said, speaking to the media outside the Oilers dressing room following Thursday’s Captain’s Skate at Rogers Place.

“There was obviously a lot of adversity this year. I learned a lot. It was a lot of hard work digging myself out of that hole, so I’m that much more grateful not only to be playing again, but to be able to play with this group.”

Brown is back skating like his normal tenacious, hard-working self at this week’s Captain’s Skates in Oil Country after signing a bonus-laden one-year contract with an AAV of $4 million this offseason to compete for a Stanley Cup in the Oilers top-six forwards, where he’ll likely start the season playing alongside one of Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid -- the latter of which he spent two seasons with as a member of the OHL’s Erie Otters from 2012-14.

The 29-year-old has registered two 20-goal NHL seasons over his career, including in 2020-21 when he scored 21 goals in 56 games for the Ottawa Senators, and has a strong chance to expand that total this season as an impact top-six forward for the Oilers who'll work tirelessly for his teammates on both sides of the puck.