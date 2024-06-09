BLOG: Blossoming Broberg gives Oilers flexibility on defence

SUNRISE, FL – It's probably a good sign of development when your young, up-and-coming defenceman logs his highest time-on-ice total of the season in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

That's exactly what happened for Philip Broberg in the opening matchup against the Panthers last night as the 22-year-old smooth-skating Swede played 17:55, setting a new playoff career high as well in his 14th appearance.

The eighth-overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has suited up for the last four games and even tallied his first-career playoff goal during Edmonton's Game 5 win over the Dallas Stars.

Broberg's fellow countryman Mattias Ekholm was asked Sunday about his contributions.

"Amazing," the veteran said. "It feels like he's played the whole playoffs and just taken steps. It's only been four games, but he's looked amazing. The way he's playing right now with is his confidence, grabbing the puck on the breakouts and skates out of trouble. He's amazing back there when he gets his feet moving. He's been a huge energy boost and a huge insert for us on the back end. I hope he keeps it going because he looks really well."