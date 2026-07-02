BLOG: Billy Moores Cup 3-on-3 tournament this Thursday open to public

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers close their 2026 Development Camp with their annual Billy Moores Cup three-on-three tournament on Thursday, with fans encouraged to attend the free event that begins at the Downtown Community Arena at 2:00 PM MT.

The Oilers prospects, who've taken part in fitness testing, medicals, information sessions, on-ice practices and off-ice team building this week at Rogers Place, will conclude activities with a round-robin three-on-three tournament.

Admission is free & fans can access the Downtown Community Arena at the main entrance located on 105th Avenue.

View the highlights of the 2025 tournament below.