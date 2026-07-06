BLOG: Andersen bringing experience & pedigree to Oilers' push to win Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, AB – Frederik Andersen knows what it’s like to be knocking on the door, having just broken it down for the Carolina Hurricanes this past June by winning the Stanley Cup at the end of his five seasons with the organization.

Now, the 36-year-old arrives in Edmonton prepared to do the same by helping the Oilers finish what they've started, hoping to bring valuable winning pedigree and experience between the pipes to an Oilers team that's gone through frustrations similar to those the Hurricanes faced before winning the Stanley Cup last season.

“Edmonton’s been knocking on the door for a while now,” Andersen said on Monday. “Obviously, it's a team that's got aspirations to try to win, and they've been close. It would be really awesome to help the team to get over the hump, and I think they're very serious about it.

"I'm really excited about that opportunity.”

With Andersen’s arrival, the Danish shot-stopper and the Blue & Orange will hope that his addition will be a big factor in winning the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup, which despite coming as close as possible in two of their past three seasons, has yet to come to fruition for the organization.

Andersen sees similarities between the paths taken by the Oilers & Hurricanes to get to where they are now in their respective Stanley Cup windows, with Carolina's quickness in finding their identity last season being his biggest takeaway from last season's run.

"The one thing I would take with me is just realizing that the better a team can know their identity and their strengths, the better, and I think that's really what I think we showed in Carolina over the last few years," Andersen said. "We're working towards just being really confident and comfortable in the way we play. I think that was the biggest reason that got us to the top."