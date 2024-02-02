ALL-STAR: Team McDavid stocks up in Toronto

With the help of Arnett and his co-captain Draisaitl, McDavid filled out his roster for Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game, which this season features the return of the player draft for the first time in nearly a decade and the added twist of including celebrity coaches as part of the 3-on-3 tournament.

“That was kind of fun,” McDavid said of the player draft. “Obviously it's a little different for us, as you mentioned, but it was fun to be a part of. Not every day you get to draft a team out of the best players in the world. Leo and I had a really good time with Will Arnett. He's a great guy, made it fun for us. He was super entertaining, so it was fun to be up there with those two.”

"It was good. It was different," Draisaitl added. "It was obviously our first time doing this, so it was a lot of fun. It was nice getting to know Will a little bit and doing it with him. He seems to know his hockey pretty well."

Team McDavid had the fourth and fifth picks in the draft, electing to use their first selection to secure a veteran presence between the pipes in Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

McDavid & Draisaitl know from personal experience over their careers in the same Western Conference as the Jets' goaltender just how effective he can be, with the 30-year-old owning a 1.95 goals-against average and .949 save percentage against Edmonton over two games against Edmonton in 2023-24.

"He's just a good goalie. He's hard to score on," Draisaitl said. "He's so under control and so big; technically, he's amazing. So we just wanted to ensure we grab him early and have the goalie situation all taken care of."