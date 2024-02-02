ALL-STAR: Team McDavid stocks up in Toronto

TORONTO, ON – Leave the mind games for the players on the ice, Will.
Celebrity coach and actor Will Arnett might’ve claimed to know what he was doing when he pulled on a blue & white Toronto Maple Leafs hat for the 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft, but the ‘Blades of Glory’ star from 2007 wasn’t about to override the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl when it came to making the roster decisions.
“Yeah, I'm wearing my Leafs hat. It's a bit of a psych-out,” said Arnett, a Toronto native, following the event on Thursday night.
“My team is captained by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two really good hockey players, and we’ve got to go against a lot of guys stacked from my hometown. So I figured I'd just do a little mind game. I don't know. I'm not great at mind games.”
“The last thing you want to do when you're putting a hockey team together is ask the actor for his advice, so I'm just trying to help those guys make the best [choice]. And Blades of Glory, by the way… I was the best.”