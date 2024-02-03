ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Stick Handling

TORONTO, ON – There's being the fastest skater, and then there's being the fastest skater with the puck on your stick.

Connor McDavid has managed to do both – to no one's surprise.

The Oilers captain dominated the competition to win the inaugural Stick Handling event at 2023 All-Star Skills on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, setting a near-flawless time of 25.755 seconds that wouldn't be beaten en route to claiming his second event victory of the night.