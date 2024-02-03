ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Stick Handling

McDavid dangled his way through the course with deft efficiency as his competitors struggled to keep hold of the puck, with his runner-up from the Fastest Skater event in New York Islanders' right-winger Mathew Barzal posing the best threat to his first-place performance with a time of 26.929 seconds, but still falling more than a second short of No. 97's exceptional time.
McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl finished fifth in the event, but finished ninth overall to fall short of qualifying for the chance to win the $1 million prize in the One on One Challenge.
Full Stick-Handling results:
1. Connor McDavid: 25.755 seconds (5 points)
2. Mathew Barzal: 26.929 seconds (4 points)
3. William Nylander: 27.272 seconds (3 points)
4. Nathan MacKinnon: 27.715 seconds (2 points)
5. Leon Draisaitl: 28.677 seconds (1 point)
6. Quinn Hughes: 29.038 seconds
7. Elias Pettersson: 29.526 seconds
8. David Pastrnak: 38.488 seconds
9. Nikita Kucherov: 44. 178 seconds