ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Stick Handling

McDavid's time of 25.755 seconds wins the inaugural Stick Handling competition & gives the Oilers captain his second victory of the night at 2023 All-Star Skills in Toronto

GettyImages-1981407574
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TORONTO, ON – There's being the fastest skater, and then there's being the fastest skater with the puck on your stick.

Connor McDavid has managed to do both – to no one's surprise.

The Oilers captain dominated the competition to win the inaugural Stick Handling event at 2023 All-Star Skills on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, setting a near-flawless time of 25.755 seconds that wouldn't be beaten en route to claiming his second event victory of the night.

McDavid dangled his way through the course with deft efficiency as his competitors struggled to keep hold of the puck, with his runner-up from the Fastest Skater event in New York Islanders' right-winger Mathew Barzal posing the best threat to his first-place performance with a time of 26.929 seconds, but still falling more than a second short of No. 97's exceptional time.

McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl finished fifth in the event, but finished ninth overall to fall short of qualifying for the chance to win the $1 million prize in the One on One Challenge.

Full Stick-Handling results:

1. Connor McDavid: 25.755 seconds (5 points)
2. Mathew Barzal: 26.929 seconds (4 points)
3. William Nylander: 27.272 seconds (3 points)
4. Nathan MacKinnon: 27.715 seconds (2 points)
5. Leon Draisaitl: 28.677 seconds (1 point)
6. Quinn Hughes: 29.038 seconds
7. Elias Pettersson: 29.526 seconds
8. David Pastrnak: 38.488 seconds
9. Nikita Kucherov: 44. 178 seconds

News Feed

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Obstacle Course

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Accuracy Shooting

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Fastest Skater

ALL-STAR: NHL's return to Olympics a "dream come true" says McDavid

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid stocks up in Toronto

ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

RELEASE: Skinner named Second Star of the Month

RELEASE: Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassadors announced

BLOG: Oilers to benefit from All-Star break despite win streak

GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators

PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks