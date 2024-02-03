ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Obstacle Course

Edmonton's captain blazed the track with a time of 40.066 seconds to win his fourth event of the night & ultimately claim the $1 million prize at 2024 All-Star Skills in Toronto

GettyImages-1981550211

TORONTO, ON – Call it a victory lap.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid rounded the last pylon and deposited his final shot into the back of the net with a time of 40.066 seconds to win the Obstacle Course event on Friday, earning his fourth win of the evening to ultimately claim the $1 million prize as winner of 2024 All-Star Skills in Toronto.

McDavid needed just a single point from the anchor position in the event after Cale Makar set the mark of 43.435 seconds that he needed to beat to take home the $1 million prize, and the Richmond Hill, Ont. product showed no hesitation as he slalomed his way through the course – beating his eventual runner-up from Colorado by more than three full seconds as he was applauded by his hometown crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Full Obstacle Course results:

1. Connor McDavid (EDM) - 40.066 seconds
2. Cale Makar (COL) - 43.435 seconds
3. Auston Matthews (TOR) - 47.271 seconds
4. William Nylander (TOR) - 49.065 seconds 5. J.T. Miller (VAN) - 49.351 seconds
6. Mathew Barzal (NYI) - 1:16 seconds

