ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Fastest Skater

The Oilers captain became the first player in NHL history to win the Fastest Skater event four times, beating out Islanders winger Mathew Barzal with a time of 13.408 seconds at 2023 All-Star Skills

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

TORONTO, ON – The mantle of the NHL's Fastest Skater is back where it belongs.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid earned his fourth-career Fastest Skater title at 2024 All-Star Skills in Toronto on Friday night, becoming the first player in NHL history to win the event four times by beating out New York Islanders right-winger Mathew Barzal in the final heat with a winning time of 13.408 seconds.

McDavid won the event three years in a row from 2017 to 2019 before Barzal ended his run at the 2020 All-Star Skills Competition in St. Louis with a time of 13.175 seconds. The time is the third-fastest that McDavid has registered in the event, with Detroit's Dylan Larkin holding the NHL record from his time of 13.172 seconds back in 2016.

McDavid finished fourth in 2022 behind Jordan Kyrou with a time of 13.690 seconds, but the St. Louis Blues forward admitted after the event that the title of Fastest Skater still truly belonged to the NHL's pace-setter, who leads the League this campaign with a top speed of 38.07 kilometres per hour as per the NHL's EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data.

Last season, the Richmond Hill, Ont. product didn't participate in the event.

Full Fastest Skater results:

1. Connor McDavid (EDM) - 13.408 seconds

2. Mathew Barzal (NYI) - 13.519 seconds

3. Quinn Hughes (VAN) - 14.088 seconds

Cale Makar (COL) - 14.089 seconds

William Nylander (TOR) - 14.164 seconds

