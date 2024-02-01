ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

TORONTO, ON – The NHL has revealed player assignments for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition this Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are poised to showcase some of their strengths in the revamped competition this season.
McDavid is a three-time winner of the NHL's Fastest Skater competition in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and will attempt to re-take the title against William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders after not participating in the event during last year's All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida.
According to NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data, the Oilers captain has reached a top speed this season of 38.07 kilometres per hour and has recorded 240 speed bursts over 32 KPH – both in the 99th percentile of the NHL.