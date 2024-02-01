ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

The captain will also participate in the Passing Challenge and Stick Handling alongside Oilers teammate Draisaitl, who won the event in 2019.

The German superstar was among the top five vote-getters during the NHL All-Star Fan Vote to earn his way into All-Star Weekend for the fifth time in his career. Draisaitl will participate in the Passing Challenge, One Timers and Stick Handling events this year as one of the NHL's premiere talents in each respective discipline.

Over his career, Draisaitl has developed a reputation as one of the NHL's best passers, especially from his backhand, and his lethal one-timer from his regular spot in the right circle is one of the most feared in the League.

The 28-year-old boasts 23 goals (95th percentile) and a shooting percentage of 18.3 percent (96th percentile) this season, while scoring more than half of his goals on the power play from the right-hand side of the opponent's zone.

NHL All-Star Skills features a revamped format this season, with 12 players competing in four out of the first six events to accumulate points in hopes of advancing to the One-on-One and Obstacle Course for the chance to take home an individual prize of $1 million (USD).

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 at 5:00 p.m. MT on Sportsnet before Saturday's NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.