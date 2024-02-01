ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

McDavid returns to Fastest Skater after not participating in 2023, Draisaitl to put his release to the test in One Timers competition and more

GettyImages-1838649514
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TORONTO, ON – The NHL has revealed player assignments for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition this Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are poised to showcase some of their strengths in the revamped competition this season.

McDavid is a three-time winner of the NHL's Fastest Skater competition in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and will attempt to re-take the title against William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders after not participating in the event during last year's All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida.

According to NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking Data, the Oilers captain has reached a top speed this season of 38.07 kilometres per hour and has recorded 240 speed bursts over 32 KPH – both in the 99th percentile of the NHL.

AROUND THE RINK | All-Star 2022

The captain will also participate in the Passing Challenge and Stick Handling alongside Oilers teammate Draisaitl, who won the event in 2019.

The German superstar was among the top five vote-getters during the NHL All-Star Fan Vote to earn his way into All-Star Weekend for the fifth time in his career. Draisaitl will participate in the Passing Challenge, One Timers and Stick Handling events this year as one of the NHL's premiere talents in each respective discipline.

Over his career, Draisaitl has developed a reputation as one of the NHL's best passers, especially from his backhand, and his lethal one-timer from his regular spot in the right circle is one of the most feared in the League.

The 28-year-old boasts 23 goals (95th percentile) and a shooting percentage of 18.3 percent (96th percentile) this season, while scoring more than half of his goals on the power play from the right-hand side of the opponent's zone.

NHL All-Star Skills features a revamped format this season, with 12 players competing in four out of the first six events to accumulate points in hopes of advancing to the One-on-One and Obstacle Course for the chance to take home an individual prize of $1 million (USD).

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 at 5:00 p.m. MT on Sportsnet before Saturday's NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

News Feed

RELEASE: Skinner named Second Star of the Month

RELEASE: Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassadors announced

BLOG: Oilers to benefit from All-Star break despite win streak

GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators

PROJECTED LINEUP: Perry expected to make Oilers debut against Predators

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Erne assigned to Bakersfield, Kemp recalled

POST-GAME: Skinner & Desharnais savour Oilers victories

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets