4 NATIONS: McDavid's goal not enough for Canada in 3-1 defeat to United States

MONTREAL, QC – It was 'Oh, McDavid!' jubilation early on, but it ended in 'Oh, Canada... disappointment after 60 minutes.

Sadly for Team Canada and Oilers captain Connor McDavid, his terrific tally to open the scoring in the first period on Saturday would be their only goal in a 3-1 defeat to Team USA, leaving them in need of a victory on Monday against Team Finland to set up a rematch with their rivals in the Final of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

"Really high [quality], obviously," McDavid said of Saturday's contest. "As I said the other night, there's a lot of great players out there. It was fast again, tight-checking, competitive, emotional – it had everything that you would want in a hockey game I thought.

"It sucks that it didn't go our way, but this thing's far from over."