4 NATIONS: McDavid's goal not enough for Canada in 3-1 defeat to United States

McDavid was 7-for-13 on draws on Saturday night, but was 4-for-6 in the offensive zone as he continued to be placed into a leading role for Canada in their search for an equalizer, working his ice time up to a team-high 22:44 of ice time by the time the game was over – m ore than three minutes higher than the next-closest forward and his linemate Mitch Marner.
Everything was going through No. 97 during six-on-five in the final two minutes of regulation, but it wasn’t meant to be for Canada, with Guentzel tacking on another into the empty net to seal a 3-1 victory for the United States.
Canada had a 12-5 advantage in High Danger Chances For (HDCF) over the United States, as per Natural Stat Trick, but were made to pay on a few costly mistakes – including Crosby's giveaway the resulted in Larkin's decisive goal.
"For the most part, I thought we did a good job of getting pucks in there and trying to get tips and second third chances," Crosby said. "But we'll have to look at it and see if there were opportunities maybe to shoot more."
The victory is the USA’s first over Canada in best-on-best tournament play since a 5-3 win on Feb. 21, 2010 during the preliminary of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver at Rogers Arena, and Canada will be hoping to follow that same script this time after they exacted revenge in the gold medal game.
The U.S. automatically advance to Thursday’s Championship game in Boston, where Canada will hope to earn the rematch by beating Finland on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Boston at TD Garden. Any victory against Finland would see Canada advance to the Final regardless of any Sweden result due to the head-to-head tiebreak the Canadians hold over them from their 4-3 overtime victory on Thursday in the tournament opener.
"Just excited," McDavid added about Monday's meeting with Finland. "Another opportunity for us to go get a big win.