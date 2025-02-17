4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada hold off Finland to earn rematch with United States

BOSTON, MA – Despite some late dramatics from Team Finland, we'll have the rematch we all hoped for.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Team Canada will get another crack at their rivals to decide the tournament after they held off a late push from Team Finland in a 5-3 victory at TD Garden to advance to Thursday's Final of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Team USA.

McDavid had a goal and an assist, while Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of goals before captain Sidney Crosby scored an impressive empty-netter with 56 seconds remaining after Finnish forward Mikael Granlund scored twice in 23 seconds with the net empty to make things interesting after Canada had built themselves a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Canada's victory sets up a rematch with the United States, who defeated them 3-1 on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal to earn themselves a place in the 4 Nations Final. The result also eliminates Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson's Team Sweden, who were both expected to be out of the lineup for the Swedes against the U.S. later Monday evening.

The Red & White looked too much to handle for the Finns with their new-look lines deployed by Head Coach Jon Cooper for the do-or-die clash at TD Garden, beginning at the top with a first line that included McDavid between the speedy Brayden Point and the hard-working Mark Stone.

The line shuffle provided instant returns for Canada and McDavid, who got the scoring started in a three-goal opening frame for Canada with an unassisted marker 4:13 into the period that deserved assists from Point and Stone for their hard forecheck that produced a careless pass up the middle from Finnish forward Roope Hintz that No. 97 greatfully accepted.

After intercepting the puck at the top of Finland's zone, McDavid carried the puck and turned along the outside of the left circle before firing a deceptive wrist shot on goal that went in off the far post to beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen for his second goal in as many games.