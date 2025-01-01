Wrigley Field proves perfect setting for ‘absolutely awesome’ Winter Classic 

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks rode the “L” to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, exiting the train at the Addison station and walking down Sheffield Avenue behind a band of bagpipers. Wearing “Team Chicago” outfits honoring charities and first responders, they hung their skates on their sticks and slung them over their shoulders like kids.

As they entered Gate 15, they caught a glimpse of the scene inside the 110-year-old stadium -- the green grandstands, the hockey rink on top of the baseball field where the Chicago Cubs usually play.

“I think that’s what’s really special about this,” Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s like everyone’s just enjoying the beauty of this game.”

Exactly.

This was the 42nd NHL outdoor game, the seventh involving the Blackhawks, the third in Chicago and the second at Wrigley Field. The Blackhawks entered the game on a four-game losing streak and in last place in the NHL. It was gray and 38 degrees Fahrenheit at face-off, a wintry mix falling.

Still, 40,933 people packed the Friendly Confines and partied throughout a 6-2 win for the St. Louis Blues in the Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The NHL makes each outdoor game unique and keeps people coming back. This one -- the first on New Year’s Eve -- was a spectacle that transcended the standings and the sprinkles. There was so much to see no matter where you sat.