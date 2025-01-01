Kyrou finds success again at NHL Winter Classic for Blues

CHICAGO -- There must be something about the great outdoors that agrees with Jordan Kyrou.

The St. Louis Blues forward scored to give his team an early two-goal lead in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on the way to a 6-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Having big days in big venues is nothing new to Kyrou. He set a single-outdoor game NHL record at the 2022 Winter Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with four points (two goals, two assists), and became the second player to register a total of five points in two outdoor games, following David Pastrnak (four goals, one assist) at the 2019 Winter Classic and 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

“I don’t know, just a lot of people watching the game,” Kyrou said inside a jubilant Blues locker room. “I just think you get a little more hyped up for the game, and you want to perform well.”

Kyrou scored his goal on the power play at 8:10 of the first period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead, taking a cross-ice pass from Jake Neighbours tapping the puck into an open net from the edge of the crease.

“Just a great play overall by [Dylan Holloway] and Jakey there,” he said. “A little down-low play, Jakey a little fake shot, he just set it to me for a tap-in. So great play by them.”