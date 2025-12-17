Wild stay hot, shut out Capitals for 5th straight win

Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, Yurov had a goal and two assists, and Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild (20-9-5), who extended their winning streak to five and home point streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

Minnesota continues to play with several key players missing from its lineup, including forwards Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and Marcus Johansson (lower body), and defensemen Jake Middleton (upper body) and Jonas Brodin (upper body).

“I think they’re earning their confidence, to be honest,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It’s like we said, we’ve had some guys out, but I think that we’re playing a strong, collective team game and everyone that’s in the lineup is contributing and playing hard, playing together. And I think when you do that, you give yourself a good chance to win most nights.”

Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals (18-11-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and four of their past five (1-2-2). The loss to Minnesota marks just their second in regulation in the past 11 games (7-2-2).

“I didn’t mind the start at all,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “… I thought we did a lot of good things in the first period, so we’re right there, and then just not able to get that game or get that first goal, so you start to grip it a little bit and just couldn’t find a way to get on the board. And then it sort of snowballs. Once it gets to two, OK, we’re still fine, we can still find a way, but when they get that third (goal) early in the third period it was a backbreaker.”

Tarasenko put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 2:09 of the first period with a wrist shot at the top of the slot.

“It's going well. I mean it's nice, and nice when the puck goes in,” Tarasenko said.