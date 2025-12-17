MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche rally past Kraken for 3rd straight win

Cale Makar and Martin Necas each had two assists, and Artturi Lehkonen, Samuel Girard and Brock Nelson scored for the Avalanche (24-2-7), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves.

Chandler Stephenson, Jordan Eberle, and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken, (12-13-6) who have lost their last three and nine of their last 10 (1-8-1). Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.

MacKinnon tied it 3-3 at 2:40 of the third period, one-timing Makar’s feed from the left circle off defenseman Adam Larsson and past Grubauer’s glove.

The Kraken were awarded a penalty shot at 7:49 of the third period when Josh Manson covered the puck in the crease, but Eberle hit the right post on the attempt.

Nelson gave Colorado a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 8:24 of the third after MacKinnon’s shot from the left circle bounced off the end wall to Nelson at the right post. Nelson slapped it into an open net before Grubauer could dive across.

MacKinnon added an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 5-3 final. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a six-game point streak.

Lehkonen made it 1-0 at 12:19 of the first period after Necas walked across the blue line to the middle, then snapped a shot that glanced off Lehkonen’s leg and over Grubauer’s glove.

Wright tied it 1-1 at 3:03 of the second period. His snap shot from the left circle hit Jani Nyman at the top of the crease. Nyman chipped it off the left post, and Wright crashed and swatted the loose puck off the post and in.

Eberle gave Seatte a 2-1 lead at 5:48 of the second after Blackwood sprawled to stop Adam Larsson’s one-timer at the right post, but Eberle found the rebound at the top of the crease and pushed it into an open net.

Girard tied it 2-2 at 13:29 of the second, when Valeri Nichushkin teed it up for him at the top of the right circle, and he one-timed it past Grubauer’s blocker.

Stephenson regained a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 19:24 of the second when his attempted seam pass to Matty Beniers from the right circle hit defenseman Brent Burns’ skate and skipped through Blackwood’s five-hole.