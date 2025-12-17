Hischier doing it all for Devils, Swiss teammates ahead of Olympics 

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier never takes for granted his role as captain of the New Jersey Devils or the opportunity to go up against the NHL’s best each night.
Those attributes should come in handy when he and Devils teammates Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler represent Team Switzerland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.
It'll mark the first Olympic experience for each of them. It’s the first time the NHL is sending players to the Winter Olympics since 2014.
"I'm super-excited," said Hischier, who was selected No. 1 by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft. "I mean, technically, this could have been my third Winter Olympics, so that's kind of crazy. The whole event must be incredible.
“And Milan is a two-hour train ride from where I grew up (Naters). I'm going to try to soak it in as much as I can."
Hischier feels fortunate to be playing for an NHL team with two other countrymen on the roster. New Jersey is the only NHL club with more than one Switzerland-born player on its roster. In fact, as Tuesday, only 11 Swiss players had been in an NHL game this season.
"We don't take this for granted," he said. "We know there aren't many Swiss guys on NHL rosters, so having three on one team is pretty special.”
Hischier has had to carry more of a load lately with the Devils missing several key players to injury like forwards Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body) and Evgenii Dadonov (upper body) and defenseman Brett Pesce. Meier hasn’t played since Dec. 9, currently on a personal leave of absence from the team to deal with a family matter.
Hischier is tied on the Devils for second in goals (10) and is second in points (26) and takeaways (14) and fourth in blocked shots (32). He’s third in the NHL in face-off wins (369) and 10th in the League in face-off winning percentage (54 percent minimum 500 face-offs). He's second among Devils forwards in average ice time (20:46) behind Hughes (21:09).
He will look to improve on those numbers Wednesday when the Devils play the Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-9) at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS).