49ers read starting lineup, cheer on Sharks at SAP Center 

NFL team hypes up their Bay Area neighbors

Kittle Sharks

© San Jose Sharks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The San Francisco 49ers struck gold while cheering on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The NFL team watched the Sharks play the Calgary Flames at SAP Center in San Jose.

Tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy fired up their Bay Area neighbors in the locker room before the game. Kittle read the Sharks starting lineup.

“I get to read the starting lineup. I’ve never done it before except for watching ‘Shoresy,’ so cut me some slack,” Kittle said in a video posted by the Sharks on social media.

Kittle and Purdy then opened up the locker room doors before the Sharks hit the ice.

During the game, the 49ers got to meet the Flames dads, who are currently on their Dads Trip.

Their energy rubbed off on the Sharks, who defeated the Flames 6-3.

The Niners play just seven miles north of SAP Center at Levi’s Stadium.

