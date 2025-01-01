Blues hope Winter Classic win against Blackhawks provides spark

CHICAGO -- After thriving again in one of the NHL’s marquee events, the St. Louis Blues are hoping that a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday can be a springboard for a big second half of the season.

The Blues (18-17-4) are 3-0-0 in Winter Classic games, defeating Blackhawks 4-1 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2017 and the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Target Field in Minneapolis in 2022. For a team that has lacked consistency through 39 games, St. Louis will take any momentum in can get from winning outdoors for its third victory in its past four games.

"Yeah, even the game (Sunday) against Buffalo (a 4-2 loss in which the Blues had a 37-16 edge in shots), the last four games we've been playing well," said forward Jake Neighbours, who had an assist on Tuesday. "It feels like we're building something. The offense is starting to score a little bit more. That stuff's nice. You want to just take that feeling and ride with it and try to get on a little bit of a roll here."

On Tuesday, St. Louis started fast, with Cam Fowler scoring a power-play goal at 1:40 of the first period and Jordan Kyrou adding another at 8:10 for a 2-0 lead. The Blues opened up a 5-1 lead late in the second period.

The Blues, who are 9-5-3 in 17 games since Jim Montgomery replaced Drew Bannister as coach on Nov. 24, are 3-1-1 their past five but know they need a more sustained run. They trailed the Vancouver Canucks by two points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference entering the Canucks’ game at the Calgary Flames later Tuesday but had played four more games.

"We have to focus on winning hockey games," captain Brayden Schenn said, "because at the end of the day, when you look at the standings, these two points matter. The experience is one thing. You've got to play the hockey game, play the right way and hopefully come out on top."