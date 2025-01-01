Fowler makes NHL history on milestone night with Blues at Winter Classic

Becomes 1st defenseman to score twice outdoors, making for memorable 1,000th game

By Tom Gulitti
Tom Gulitti

CHICAGO -- Cam Fowler couldn’t have asked for more from his 1,000th NHL game.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman made history by becoming the first player to play in his 1,000th game outdoors in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

He made the milestone even more memorable by scoring two goals in a 6-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 33-year-old did it in just his ninth game with St. Louis (18-17-4) after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Fowler said. “Obviously, going through a lot of emotions the last few weeks, getting adjusted to a new team. But I couldn’t have asked for anything more for this experience, getting to share it with my family, all these guys and how they’ve made me feel so welcome and helped me with my transition.

“So, it was an awesome night for all of us, but more special because we got a win. That kind of seals everything.”

Fowler was the first Blues player to score a goal in his 1,000th NHL game and second defenseman in League history to score twice in his 1,000th game, joining former Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Phillips (Feb. 9 2012 against the Nashville Predators). He was also the first defenseman to score twice in the NHL’s 42 outdoor regular-season games.

“Everything lined up,” said Colton Parayko, who plays alongside Fowler on St. Louis top defense pair. “It was unreal. Just a guy that’s came and worked extremely hard and been a huge part of our team. We’re happy to have in a Blue note. It’s exciting to have him over here. He’s a great player, but just so happy for him.

“Two goals, 1,000th game outdoors at Wrigley after a win is pretty special.”

It seemed the fates conspired to put Fowler in the position to shine on the NHL’s biggest regular-season stage for his milestone game from the day he was traded. He was figuring out how to join the Blues in time to play at the Dallas Stars that night when his wife Jasmine mentioned he was on schedule to play his 1,000th in the Winter Classic.

Fowler had to leave Jasmine and their 2-year-old son Charlie behind in Newport Beach, California, initially after the trade, but they were among the approximately 15 friends and family members at Wrigley Field to share the experience with him.

“We’re just so happy for him,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “He’s been amazing for us since he’s been here. He’s fit in so well with the group and, obviously, his role on the ice and we’re just so happy for him. It’s something you wish you could experience yourself and we’re really grateful to be a part of it.”

That the Blues were so happy for Fowler demonstrated how quickly he’s fit in since the trade. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Ducks forward Troy Terry texted him shortly after the trade, “telling me how good of a player, but how great of person we just acquired.”

The Blues players have experienced that first-hand.

“He’s the nicest guy in the world,” Neighbours said. “He gets along with everybody. He goes out of his way to get to know his teammates. Obviously, a new team, early he was chatting with everybody, trying to get to know everyone, and it just seemed like a seamless fit.”

Fowler played in his first 991 games with Anaheim, which selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. His former Ducks teammates did not forget him, arriving for their home game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday shirts honoring him for playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

“Those guys are unbelievable guys,” Fowler said. “I’ve made a lot of great friendships there, which makes moving on that much more difficult sometimes, but I’m super thankful for those guys for even thinking of me, honoring me, since it’s been a few weeks, however long it’s been. So, it goes both ways. I have great friendships there in Anaheim and I’m building great friendships here with this team.

“But it was very cool for me to hear that they honored me in that way.”

Fowler played in one previous outdoor game, but did not have a point in Anaheim’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014. The game-time temperature in Los Angeles that day was 62 degrees.

It was 38 in Chicago on Tuesday, but St. Louis made itself at home quickly with Fowler opening with a power-play goal 1:40 into the game. After taking a pass from Pavel Buchnevich, Fowler let go a wrist shot from between the circles that beat Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek past his catching glove.

“Right when he scored the first goal, everyone was like, ‘Whooo!’, like fired up,” Blues forward Jordan Kyrou said. “It’s unbelievable scoring in your 1,000th game, let alone it be an outdoor game.”

NHL in ASL: Fowler scores Winter Classic opening goal in his 1,000th career game

Fowler’s second goal came on a wrist shot from the left point that floated in past Mrazek to increase the Blues’ lead to 5-1 at 17:51 of the second period. It was Fowler’s first multigoal game since he scored twice for the Ducks in 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 15, 2023.

Fowler has three goals in his past three games after not scoring in his first 23 games this season. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine games since joining St. Louis.

“It is amazing ever since he’s been here, he just has a very positive outlook and I think it’s rubbing off on others,” Montgomery said. “And I think the confidence he has in his ability to make plays has also helped the maturity of our team and, obviously, he’s producing at a high level for us right now.”

