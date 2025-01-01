Fowler makes NHL history on milestone night with Blues at Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- Cam Fowler couldn’t have asked for more from his 1,000th NHL game.
The St. Louis Blues defenseman made history by becoming the first player to play in his 1,000th game outdoors in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
He made the milestone even more memorable by scoring two goals in a 6-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 33-year-old did it in just his ninth game with St. Louis (18-17-4) after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Fowler said. “Obviously, going through a lot of emotions the last few weeks, getting adjusted to a new team. But I couldn’t have asked for anything more for this experience, getting to share it with my family, all these guys and how they’ve made me feel so welcome and helped me with my transition.
“So, it was an awesome night for all of us, but more special because we got a win. That kind of seals everything.”
Fowler was the first Blues player to score a goal in his 1,000th NHL game and second defenseman in League history to score twice in his 1,000th game, joining former Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Phillips (Feb. 9 2012 against the Nashville Predators). He was also the first defenseman to score twice in the NHL’s 42 outdoor regular-season games.
“Everything lined up,” said Colton Parayko, who plays alongside Fowler on St. Louis top defense pair. “It was unreal. Just a guy that’s came and worked extremely hard and been a huge part of our team. We’re happy to have in a Blue note. It’s exciting to have him over here. He’s a great player, but just so happy for him.
“Two goals, 1,000th game outdoors at Wrigley after a win is pretty special.”