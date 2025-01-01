Fowler makes NHL history on milestone night with Blues at Winter Classic

It seemed the fates conspired to put Fowler in the position to shine on the NHL’s biggest regular-season stage for his milestone game from the day he was traded. He was figuring out how to join the Blues in time to play at the Dallas Stars that night when his wife Jasmine mentioned he was on schedule to play his 1,000th in the Winter Classic.

Fowler had to leave Jasmine and their 2-year-old son Charlie behind in Newport Beach, California, initially after the trade, but they were among the approximately 15 friends and family members at Wrigley Field to share the experience with him.

“We’re just so happy for him,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “He’s been amazing for us since he’s been here. He’s fit in so well with the group and, obviously, his role on the ice and we’re just so happy for him. It’s something you wish you could experience yourself and we’re really grateful to be a part of it.”

That the Blues were so happy for Fowler demonstrated how quickly he’s fit in since the trade. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Ducks forward Troy Terry texted him shortly after the trade, “telling me how good of a player, but how great of person we just acquired.”

The Blues players have experienced that first-hand.

“He’s the nicest guy in the world,” Neighbours said. “He gets along with everybody. He goes out of his way to get to know his teammates. Obviously, a new team, early he was chatting with everybody, trying to get to know everyone, and it just seemed like a seamless fit.”

Fowler played in his first 991 games with Anaheim, which selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. His former Ducks teammates did not forget him, arriving for their home game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday shirts honoring him for playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

“Those guys are unbelievable guys,” Fowler said. “I’ve made a lot of great friendships there, which makes moving on that much more difficult sometimes, but I’m super thankful for those guys for even thinking of me, honoring me, since it’s been a few weeks, however long it’s been. So, it goes both ways. I have great friendships there in Anaheim and I’m building great friendships here with this team.

“But it was very cool for me to hear that they honored me in that way.”

Fowler played in one previous outdoor game, but did not have a point in Anaheim’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014. The game-time temperature in Los Angeles that day was 62 degrees.

It was 38 in Chicago on Tuesday, but St. Louis made itself at home quickly with Fowler opening with a power-play goal 1:40 into the game. After taking a pass from Pavel Buchnevich, Fowler let go a wrist shot from between the circles that beat Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek past his catching glove.

“Right when he scored the first goal, everyone was like, ‘Whooo!’, like fired up,” Blues forward Jordan Kyrou said. “It’s unbelievable scoring in your 1,000th game, let alone it be an outdoor game.”