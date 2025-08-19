Werenski, Patrick Kane invited to attend U.S. Olympic camp

Zach Werenski and Patrick Kane are among 44 NHL players invited to the United States’ orientation camp that will decide its final 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

The camp will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 26 and 27.

Werenski was a finalist for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defenseman, after he had 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old finished second in the voting behind Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche).

Kane had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games last season, his second with the Detroit Red Wings. The 36-year-old forward has 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) in 1,302 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and the Red Wings, and 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team traditionally carries 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

Six players were named to the U.S. roster June 16: Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

All 23 players who participated at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February will be at the camp with the exception of Matthew Tkachuk, who managed to help the Panthers win a second straight Stanley Cup championship despite sustaining a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia during the best-on-best tournament. The U.S. lost in overtime to Canada in the 4 Nations championship game on Feb. 20.

Among the invitees are three No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft, including Kane (2007), Matthews (2016) and Jack Hughes (2019).