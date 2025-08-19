Werenski, Patrick Kane invited to attend U.S. Olympic camp

Among 44 players who will comprise eventual 25-man roster for 2026 Games

Zach Werenski Patrick Kane USA camp

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images / Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zach Werenski and Patrick Kane are among 44 NHL players invited to the United States’ orientation camp that will decide its final 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

The camp will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 26 and 27.

Werenski was a finalist for the Norris Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defenseman, after he had 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old finished second in the voting behind Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche).

Kane had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games last season, his second with the Detroit Red Wings. The 36-year-old forward has 1,343 points (492 goals, 851 assists) in 1,302 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and the Red Wings, and 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup three times with Chicago (2010, 2013, 2015).

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team traditionally carries 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

Six players were named to the U.S. roster June 16: Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

All 23 players who participated at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February will be at the camp with the exception of Matthew Tkachuk, who managed to help the Panthers win a second straight Stanley Cup championship despite sustaining a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia during the best-on-best tournament. The U.S. lost in overtime to Canada in the 4 Nations championship game on Feb. 20.

Among the invitees are three No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft, including Kane (2007), Matthews (2016) and Jack Hughes (2019).

UNITED STATES 2025 NATIONAL TEAM ORIENTATION CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild; Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens; Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth; Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets; Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights; Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks; Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning; Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings; Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth; Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs; Chris Kreider, Anaheim Ducks; Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; J.T. Miller, New York Rangers; Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks; Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche; Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators; Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars; Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins; Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres; Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators; Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers; Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers; Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres

DEFENSEMEN

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild; Adam Fox, New York Rangers; Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights; Seth Jones, Florida Panthers; Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks; Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins; Brett Pesce, New Jersey Devils; Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets; Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators; Brady Skjei, Nashville Predators; Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes; Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

GOALIES

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken; Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars; Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Related Content

Celebrini, Bedard invited to attend Canada Olympic camp

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Savard, hockey legends thrilled for NHL's return to 2026 Olympics

Oettinger says playing for U.S. at 2026 Olympics 'obviously motivation'

Pastrnak's offense, leadership keys for Czechia in 2026 Olympics

Andersson says Olympic opportunity with Sweden would 'mean the world to me'

Hedman says playing for Sweden in 2026 Olympics will be 'dream come true'

Finland looking for 'defense-first team' at 2026 Olympics

Heiskanen healthy, focused on helping Finland at 2026 Olympics

United States GM Guerin says ‘we have to win’ at 2026 Olympics

Latest News

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

NHL, NHLPA, Lega Serie A to unite in Milan ahead of 2026 Olympics

NHL announces 2025-26 preseason schedule

Fedorov to have No. 91 retired by Red Wings

Lucic signs professional tryout agreement with Blues

Bedard, Celebrini enjoying summer skates near hometown of North Vancouver

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

3 questions facing New York Rangers

Inside look at New York Rangers

Top prospects for New York Rangers

New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Rangers

India, Pakistan teams make history with impromptu LATAM Cup scrimmage

Wolf has 'a chip on my shoulder,' looks to lead Flames to playoffs

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Color of Hockey: Charlton thrilled to play for Delaware's 1st women's team